Barack Obama Says Drake Has His Family's 'Stamp of Approval' to Play Him in a Potential Biopic

Drake officially has presidential approval on playing Barack Obama in a potential biopic.

During a recent interview on Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman, Obama addressed Drake’s interest in playing the former president, telling Morman, “I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready…”

When Morman asked if the Canadian rapper has his “stamp of approval,” Obama, 59, referenced his two daughters, 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha.

“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” said Obama, who recently released his memoir, A Promised Land. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Though there are no biopics about the former president currently in the making, he has been portrayed on screen several times, most recently by Kingsley Ben-Adir on Showtime’s miniseries The Comey Rule earlier this year.

Devon Terrell also played Obama in 2016’s Barry, and Parker Sawyers took on the role in Southside With You, a movie following the politician’s relationship with wife Michelle Obama.

Drake, who began his career acting on Canadian teen drama Degrassi, first expressed an interest in playing Obama in an interview with Paper in 2010.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said during Obama’s first term in office. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”