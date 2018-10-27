Barack Obama Takes a Jab at Trump During Speech: 'No One in My Administration Got Indicted'

Barack Obama has a message for President Donald Trump.

While campaigning for Democrats in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the midterm elections, the former commander-in-chief, 57, took a jab at the Trump administration and its number of indictments.

“They promised to take on corruption… remember that?” Obama said in a clip obtained by CNN. “They have gone to Washington and just plundered away.”

The father of two added, “In Washington they have racked enough indictments to field a football team. Nobody in my administration got indicted. So, how is it that they’ve cleaned things up?”

According to The New York Times, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team have issued more than 100 criminal counts against 32 people and three companies in the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump Mark Wilson/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

That number consists of four Trump advisers, 26 Russian nationals, three Russian companies, one man from California and a London-based lawyer, Vox reported.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and lobbyist Sam Patten were also under investigation. However, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and bank charges and campaign finance violations. Patten also pleaded guilty to not registering as a foreign agent with his work for Ukrainian political leaders and has since agreed to cooperate with the government.

In July during a meeting with Congress, Trump said he accepted U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, adding that he has “full faith and support for America’s intelligence agencies.”

President Donald Trump Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Donald Trump Sides With Vladimir Putin Over Russia’s Cyber Attack on U.S. Elections: ‘A Good Competitor He Is’

He went on to suggest that others may have also tried to interfere in the election and doubled down on his claims that “Russia’s actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election.”

He added that there was “no collusion at all” between his campaign and Russia.