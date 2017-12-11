Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Vouch For Their Candidates in Alabama's Hotly Divided Special Election

With one day left until voters go to the polls in a high-profile Alabama Senate special election, Republican candidate Roy Moore and Democratic candidate Doug Jones are getting help from some big names: the current and former Presidents of the United States.

Former President Barack Obama has recorded a robocall for Jones, a source familiar with the Jones campaign told PEOPLE, as has former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has recorded a robocall for Moore.

The Jones campaign declined to release transcripts of the robocalls from Obama and Biden. CNN reported that, in the call, Obama says: “This one’s serious — you can’t sit it out.”

In Trump’s robocall, which lasts about 90 seconds, the President urges voters turn out and support Moore, arguing that Jones’ victory would undermine his agenda in Washington.

“If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped.” Trump says in the call. “Roy Moore is the guy we need to pass, make America great again agenda.”

The Alabama election was thrust into the national spotlight after the Washington Post reported last month that Moore, who was expected to cruise to victory in the overwhelmingly conservative state, had pursued four women when they were teenagers—one, Leigh Corfman, when she was 14—and he was in his thirties. Since then, five more women have come forward, and the race has tightened. Moore has denied the allegations and called his accusers liars. Among these women are Beverly Young Nelson, who says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16, groping her against her will and—after she resisted—“squeezing my neck and attempting to force my head into his crotch.”