Barack Boogies! See Obama Dancing with His Step-Grandmother, 96, in Kenya

Barack Obama‘s got some moves!

The 44th president showed off his dance skills during a two-day trip to his father’s native country of Kenya.

On Monday, Obama, 56, was spotted sharing a lighthearted jig with his step-grandmother Sarah, 96, to traditional music while supporting the launch of the sports, training and vocational center founded by his half-sister Dr. Auma Obama, through her foundation Sauti Kuu.

The father of two was also spotted playing basketball, even successfully making his first shot after being presented with the ball.

The visit marked Obama’s first trip to Kenya since leaving office; he last visited when he was president in 2015. (Obama’s mother Ann Dunham, who died in November 1995, was from Kansas.)

First it was Barack Obama…then Mama Sarah Obama took to the floor to dance to a tune. #ObamaInKenya pic.twitter.com/uMN7uAciUV — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 16, 2018

Barack Obama decides to throw in some of his own dance moves 🕺. #ObamaInKenya 🎼🎼 pic.twitter.com/7HtW2fpJkH — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 16, 2018

While Obama was in Kenya, his wife, former first lady Michelle was having a dance party at Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On the Run II concert in Paris.

She was spotted dancing her heart out at the coolest World Cup watch party ever on Sunday, just hours after the French soccer team clinched the World Cup championship.

A fan video captured Obama, 54, and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, swaying and clapping as JAY-Z, 48, performed. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, former president Barack delivered a speech at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he offered a veiled rebuke of his successor, Donald Trump.

“Given the strange and uncertain times that we are in — and they are strange, and they are uncertain; each day’s news cycles bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines — I thought maybe it would be useful to step back for a moment and try to get some perspective,” Obama said, though he did not mention Trump by name.

“We see much of the world threatening to return to a more dangerous, more brutal, way of doing business,” he continued.

Obama’s speech comes as Trump faces overwhelming criticism over his comments during a press conference Monday following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Trump stunned liberals and conservatives by disregarding the American intelligence community’s findings and accepting Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 American election.