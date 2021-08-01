Barack Obama Is Throwing a COVID-Safe 60th Birthday Party, Asking for Charity Donations in Lieu of Gifts

A source tells PEOPLE that Barack Obama will ring in his 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff during an outdoor party next weekend at their Martha's Vineyard home

Barack Obama doesn't want any gifts for his 60th birthday, just a COVID-safe party and donations to the Obama Foundation's philanthropic projects.

"The Obamas are hosting a party to celebrate President Obama's 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff," a source tells PEOPLE of the outdoor gathering taking place next weekend at the family's Martha's Vineyard estate.

The insider adds that the event will be overseen by a medical professional, who will ensure that all CDC, state, and local pandemic protocols are followed, something Michelle Obama has been strict about. Additionally, all guests will be required to undergo COVID testing.

Barack and Michelle have been strong advocates for vaccinations, getting inoculated alongside other former presidents and first ladies in March. "I encourage everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they have an opportunity," Michelle told PEOPLE at the time.

"In lieu of gifts, guests are being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders including the My Brother's Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance, or the Obama Foundation's Global Leadership programs," the insider says.

Michelle previously opened up about her and Barack's retirement plans to PEOPLE in March. "I've been telling my daughters I'm moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer," she said.