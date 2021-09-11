Barack Obama Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks: 'Let's Never Forget'

"America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right," said former President Barack Obama in a statement

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to reporters after returning to the White House on board Marine One September 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama spent three days in Alaska this week where he became the first sitting president to go to the Arctic Circle.

On Saturday, the 60-year-old former president commemorated two decades since the horrific day in America where four planes were hijacked by members of the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda.

Sharing a set of images of himself on Instagram at the World Trade Center memorial, the Somerset County, Pennsylvania, field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed, and the Pentagon, Obama began his statement, writing, "Today we honor the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who died on September 11, 2001, and even more who lost their lives in service to our country in the two decades since."

"We reaffirm our commitment to keep a sacred trust with their families — including the children who lost parents, and who have demonstrated such extraordinary resilience," he continued. "But this anniversary is also about reflecting on what we've learned in the 20 years since that awful morning."

Noting that the "list of lessons is long and growing," Obama said, "one thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right."

Continuing to discuss the impact of the day that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, have felt in the years since, Obama singled out the heroes of that day, as well as those who became heroes in the aftermath.

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty

"The enduring image of that day is not simply falling towers or smoldering wreckage," he shared. "It's the firefighters running up the stairs as others were running down. The passengers deciding to storm a cockpit, knowing it could be their final act. The volunteers showing up at recruiters' offices across the country in the days that followed, willing to put their lives on the line."

"Over the last 20 years, we've seen the same courage and selflessness on display again and again. We saw it a decade ago when, after years of persistence, our military brought justice to Osama bin Laden. And we're seeing it today — in the doctors and nurses, bone tired, doing what they can to save lives; the servicemembers, some of whom weren't even born 20 years ago, putting themselves at risk to save Americans and help refugees find a better life; the first responders battling roaring fires and rising waters to bring families to safety," Obama added. "They represent what is best in America, and what can and should bring us together."

Closing out his reflective statement, Obama asked those reading to never forget the people across the nation who give their best each and every day.