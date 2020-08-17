The DNC lineup includes its party's biggest names like the Obamas as well as stars such as Billie Eilish, and — of course — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The Biggest Political & Celebrity Names You'll See at This Week's Democratic National Convention

The lineup for the 2020 Democratic National Convention has arrived.

The Democratic Party has released the names of the speakers and musical performers who will appear at this week's virtual DNC, including primetime speeches from the Obamas and the Bidens. On Friday, the convention also announced remote musical performances from the likes of Billie Eilish and John Legend.

The four-day event, which kicks off Monday, will essentially be remote because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The DNC will feature four nights of speeches during primetime hours, from 9-11 ET Monday through Thursday, airing on TV and online.

Speakers include some of the most well-known names in the party, including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will give a speech on Thursday night from his home state of Delaware, where he'll also formally accept the party's nomination to run for president.

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will deliver her remarks on Wednesday from Delaware, too — the same night President Obama, former 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions," Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive, said in a statement. "It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president."

While the DNC hasn't released which night each musician is slated to perform, they are scheduled to take place around 8 p.m. ET before each night's slate of speakers.

Politicians will then deliver remarks between 9-11 ET. Activists and other Americans are also scheduled.

Here's who you can expect to see.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Monday

Monday night's lineup of speakers includes Mrs. Obama, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (who had been a finalist for Biden's running mate).

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Catherine Cortez Masto and Doug Jones will also deliver remarks along with Reps. Jim Clyburn and Gwen Moore.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — a Republican — will speak in support of Biden on Monday night as well.

“I had to search my conscience when the Democrats asked me to speak," Kasich told CNN. "I had to think about it, and I believe we need a new direction. We just can't keep going the way that we’re going."

Dr. Jill Biden

Tuesday

Dr. Jill Biden, the former second lady, will speak on Tuesday night alongside former President Bill Clinton.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Lisa Blunt Rochester will speak too, as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former Attorney General Sally Yates and former Secretary of State John Kerry — the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee — will deliver remarks on the night, themed "Leadership Matters."

Sen. Kamala Harris

Wednesday

Obama and Harris will deliver their remarks on Wednesday night, during what's arguably the most crowded — with big names — primetime slot.

Clinton, the party's 2016 nominee, will also speak. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords will deliver remarks, along with her former colleagues in Congress House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will also address the convention.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Thursday

Biden will deliver a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, as he formally accepts the Democratic nomination.

The final night of the convention — when balloons have typically dropped over thousands of supporters cheering in the crowd — will undoubtedly have an unusual feel to it, without the in-person energy of those other occasions.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Cory Booker, Chris Coons and Tammy Baldwin will all speak before Biden accepts the nomination.