Barack Obama's Best-of-2018 List Includes Cardi B, Black Panther and Michelle's Memoir

Former President Barack Obama has released his annual best-of list, which includes the books, movies and music he enjoyed in 2018 — and he didn’t miss an opportunity to shout-out his better half.

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved,” Obama wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before,” he continued.

He listed wife Michelle Obama‘s memoir, Becoming, as the first of his favorite books.

“Obviously my favorite!” he wrote in parentheses of the book, released earlier this year to smash sales. (“I am proud of what I’ve created,” Michelle said earlier this year, adding, “I’m also a little frightened because it is so candid and honest and open.”)

The ex-president’s list is culturally omnivorous, including buzzy hits and critical favorites — among them the non-fiction book Factfulness by Hans Rosling, the blockbuster Black Panther and indie darling Eighth Grade and songs ‘I Like It’ by Cardi B and ‘Apes—t’ by The Carters (aka Beyoncé and JAY-Z).

RELATED: The Obamas Still Have Fantastic Taste in Restaurants

Miller Mobley

Cardi B Rich Fury/Getty

Obama also honored legendary jazz musician Nancy Wilson on the list, who passed away in December.

RELATED: The Biggest Revelations & Bombshells from Michelle Obama’s New Memoir, Becoming

“In honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook,” he wrote.

No stranger to sharing his recommendations, Obama made his top picks for his summer reading earlier this year. For more of his 2018 favorites, see the full list here.