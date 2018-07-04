Barack Obama Says Everyone Should Ask These Three Questions Before Choosing a Mate: New Book

If you’ve every wondered about the secret to Barack and Michelle Obama‘s happy marriage, the answer might have just been revealed.

In a new book by former White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer, Yes, We (Still) Can, the author shares a revealing conversation he had with his then-boss on his last day on the job in 2015.

As they chatted about future plans, Pfeiffer opened up about his girlfriend — and clearly gave off signals that things were getting serious.

“So are you guys moving together? This is the one, huh,” Pfeiffer recounted Obama as asking him, per an excerpt shared on Twitter and on the Huffington Post.

Obama then quickly offered some fatherly wisdom, in the form of three questions he believes everyone should ask themselves before choosing a potential mate.

Barack Obama’s relationship advice to @danpfeiffer is better than 99% of the advice columns on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/AumDz0M8fY — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) June 22, 2018

“Here’s the advice I give everyone about marriage — is she someone you find interesting?” Pfeiffer says Obama asked him.

Pfeiffer admits the question puzzled him at first, but Obama then clarified: “You will spend more time with this person than anyone else for the rest of your life, and there is nothing more important than always wanting to hear what she has to say about things.”

Question number two is a little more self-explanatory: “Does she make you laugh?”

And finally, Pfeiffer writes that Obama told him “I don’t know if you want kids, but if you do, do you think she will be a good mom?”

Fortunately for Pfeiffer, he was able to answer yes to all those questions, and the president later attended his wedding — one of four weddings the former president attended of couples who met through him and his work.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Obamas have been open about their strong bond, which continues today after 25 years of marriage. In May, Michelle shared a throwback photo from their October 1992 wedding, and confirmed the pair are “still having fun.”

“Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

And last October, the former president honored his wife with a sweet video message he unexpectedly delivered during Michelle’s talk with Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

“I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” Obama said in the video. “The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”

“It was a lot easier for me to do it,” he added with a smile, “because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”