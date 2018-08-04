Barack Obama Celebrates 57th Birthday with Praise from Michelle, 'Brother' Joe Biden & More

Barack Obama celebrated his 57th birthday with love from some of the closest people in his life.

On Saturday, the 44th U.S. president received birthday wishes from former first lady Michelle Obama, his wife of 25 years, and former Vice President Joe Biden, both of whom shared praise for Mr. Obama on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @BarackObama!” Mrs. Obama, 54, wrote, captioning a photo of her husband overlooking a scenic landscape. “The view is always better with you.”

Biden, 75, posted a selfie he took with Mr. Obama on Monday, when the two stepped out together in Washington, D.C. to grab a bite to eat at Dog Tag Bakery in the Georgetown neighborhood.

“Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week’s trip to @DogTagBakery was no different,” Biden captioned the image. “Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama.”

Mrs. Obama and Biden weren’t the only ones honoring Mr. Obama. Illinois marked the day as the first annual Barack Obama Day, a holiday signed into law last year by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The day is “set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities,” NBC News reported.

“#ObamaDay also became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter, with users coopting the hashtag to honor him.

“Happy #ObamaDay,” wrote John Legend, who has been on vacation with wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children in Bali. “We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President.”

Mr. Obama got an early start on the celebrations by dancing with his wife at Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s On the Run II tour stop in Landover, Maryland, last week.

Katie Hill, a spokeswoman for the former president, told USA Today he will celebrate his birthday on Saturday night with a family dinner in Washington.