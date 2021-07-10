Barack Obama Unveils Annual Summer Music Playlist: Rihanna, Drake, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Migos, and More

Former President Barack Obama also shared his summer 2021 reading list picks as well

Barack Obama is sharing his favorite summer treats.

On Saturday, the 59-year-old former President unveiled his annual summer music playlist, a tradition he has taken part in over the past several years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For 2021, Obama chose a selection of artists and tunes that are both current and classic for his latest playlist, including tracks by Rihanna, Louis Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Bob Marley, Migos, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, and Drake, among many others.

Obama also showed love to some lesser-known artists as well, including Nezi, Masked Wolf, and Brother Sundance.

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer," Obama tweeted alongside the playlist. "Here's a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

A day prior, Obama also publicly shared his summer reading list as well. There, the politician included books among the likes of To Klara and the Sun, Leave the World Behind, and Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.

"While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites—and now, it's become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here's this year's offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did," he tweeted on Friday.

Late last year, the 44th President of the United States admitted that he crafts these particular lists with a little help from his college-aged daughters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to Peter Hamby, host of the Snap original show Good Luck America, Obama said daughters Malia and Sasha help him throughout the year to make the annual list of songs.

"My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year," Barack explained. "I'm constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes, just because that's what's blaring in the house."

RELATED VIDEO: Barack Obama Reveals How the White House Strained His Marriage — and How He & Michelle Got Back to 'Deep Love'

Though he noted that Sasha is a bit more cagey about what she has in her musical rotation, Barack said he's able to glean enough to "keep up" with what's trending in music.