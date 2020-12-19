Barack Obama Selects His Favorite Songs of 2020, Gives Special Thanks to 'Music Guru' Daughter Sasha

Barack Obama is all about keeping up with the hottest trends in music, and luckily he has daughter Sasha to help him out.

On Saturday, the former president, who frequently releases playlists filled with his favorite tunes, shared a list of his favorite songs of 2020, crediting his 19-year-old daughter for assisting him in curating the playlist.

"Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together," Obama wrote. "I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."

Some of the songs included on Obama's list are Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix," H.E.R.'s "Damage," Lipa and DaBaby's "Levitating," Pheobe Bridgers "Kyoto," and Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture."

Obama also released a list of his favorite movies and TV shows of the year as well as a compilation of his favorite books of 2020.

The former president included movies such as Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Soul, Mank and Crip Camp on his list. As for TV shows, Obama chose The Queen's Gambit, The Last Dance and The Good Place among others.

His list of books includes titles such as Erik Larson's The Splendid and the Vile, Brit Bennett's The Vanishing Half and Phil Klay's Missionaries.

Earlier this month, Obama spoke to Peter Hamby, host of the Snap original show Good Luck America, and opened up about his daughters Sasha and Malia's involvement in his curated lists.

"My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year," the father of two said. "I'm constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes, just because that's what's blaring in the house."

Though he noted that Sasha is a bit more cagey about what she has in her musical rotation, Obama said he's able to glean enough to "keep up" with what's trending in music.

"I pick up on some trends," he continued. "Sasha's more protective of her music. There's certain things on SoundCloud — She has a like a private playlist. She won't share all of it with me because she's not sure I'm hip enough to handle it."

"Nah, man, I'm keepin' up, for an old guy," Obama added.

Image zoom From left: Barack, Malia, Michelle and Sasha Obama in 2016 | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Nearly four years after he left office, Obama has been spending more time with Malia, 22, and Sasha, who are both in college but have been taking classes remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Obama said the increased time together as a family has allowed him to see that the girls are now closer than ever.