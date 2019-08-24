Barack & Michelle Obama Reveal Their Summer Playlist Including Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

Barack and Michelle Obama are sharing their favorite summer tunes.

The former president and first lady — who are known for sharing their favorite books and music — chose a diverse selection of artists for their latest playlist, including Drake, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, John Legend, The Rolling Stones and Lil Nas X.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” Barack, 58, wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy.”

On the list are recent hits including the viral “Old Town Road” remix, “Juice” by Lizzo as well as Cabello and Mendes’ steamy “Señorita,” alongside iconic songs like “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” by Frank Sinatra and “Happy” by The Rolling Stones.

Also included on the list are “Burning” by Maggie Rogers, Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Can U Believe” by Robin Thicke, “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, and SZA’s “Go Gina.”

Many of the artists featured on the Obamas’ playlist reacted excitedly on social media — including Lizzo, 31, who had tweeted about the former president earlier in the day.

“I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!” she wrote. “WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!”

Rogers, 25, also responded while in the midst of a vacation to the Aegean Sea. “PRIME OBAMA CONTENT,” she tweeted.

GoldLink, whose song “Joke Ting” is featured on the playlist, also shared his appreciation, tweeting, “Thank You, Mr. President.”

Earlier this month, the former president also shared a list of his current favorite summer reads, which included the collected works of late Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys and Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel.