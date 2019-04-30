On Tuesday former President Barack Obama‘s production company with his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, announced its initial slate of projects as part of an exclusive deal with Netflix.

The list includes fiction and nonfiction programming — TV series, films and documentaries — including a children’s show for preschoolers called Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, from Jeremy Konner and Erika Thormahlen; a narrative film adaptation of the biography Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom; Bloom, a new series from Nashville creator Callie Khouri “set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color”; and multiple documentaries such as American Factory, about “post-industrial Ohio.”

The Obamas will also develop the New York Times series “Overlooked” as a scripted anthology series. “Overlooked” publishes new obituaries on notable figures from history who were previously ignored by the newspaper’s coverage, such as women and people of color.

The various projects announced this week will be released on Netflix “over the next several years,” according to the news release from the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground.

More titles are expected this year.

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” Mrs. Obama, 55, said in a statement. “We think there’s something here for everyone — moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life — and the conversations they’ll generate.”

President Obama, 57, echoed that.

“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” he said. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”

The Obamas partnered with Netflix last year for an undisclosed sum in an unusual post-White House phase for a first couple.

Netflix executive Ted Sarandos said at the time that the Obamas “are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better.

“We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”