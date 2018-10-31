Barack Obama Can Barely Contain His Laughter over 'Baby Pope' in This Throwback Halloween Pic

The famous Baby Pope is still capturing hearts on social media, three years after winning first prize in a White House costume contest during Halloween 2015.

The Obamas’ White House photographer, Pete Souza, posted a throwback photo of the moment where the mini-head of the Catholic church met the then-president and first lady while trick-or-treating at the White House.

In the photo, Barack Obama, 57, and Michelle Obama, 54, are laughing heartily at the little one dressed in a white robe with a tall white hat and sitting in a tiny push car painted white and gold. It even has papal flags on the hood! The couple is also holding baskets of candy for their young visitors.

“Happy Halloween! Remember when we had a President and First Lady who laughed and appreciated the little things in life like the baby Popemobile?” Souza wrote of the photo on Wednesday, Halloween 2018, years after the real Pope visited the U.S. for the first time. “Now we have someone who lies about caravans and birthright citizenship. It’s just a trick with no treat.” He also added a smiling sunglasses emoji and the hashtag “#throwshadethenvote.”

Souza often uses his popular Instagram account to throw shade at current President Donald Trump, and his hashtag on Wednesday is meant to encourage fellow critics to take their feelings to the polls at the midterms.

The caption references two recent scandals the Trump administration has faced. On Monday last week, the 45th commander in chief tweeted that a caravan traveling through Mexico to the U.S. border included “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners … Must change laws!”

The former Apprentice host had no evidence for the claims, which were later refuted by a counterterrorism official to CNN.

“While we acknowledge there are vulnerabilities at both our northern and southern border, we do not see any evidence that ISIS or other Sunni terrorist groups are trying to infiltrate the southern U.S. border,” the source told the outlet.

Souza’s “birthright citizenship” comment refers to Trump’s plans to stop children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants from automatically becoming citizens, which he revealed during an interview with Axios on HBO released Tuesday.

“It’s in the process. It’ll happen with an executive order,” the president said. “I didn’t think anybody knew that but me. I thought I was the only one … It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t … You can definitely do it with an act of Congress but now they’re saying I can do it with just an executive order.”

According to legal experts, it most likely can’t happen.

As the 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Constitutional scholars believe it would require a constitutional amendment to change that, according to FactCheck.org.

Even in the midst of intense cultural and political controversy, Pete Souza isn’t the only one celebrating Halloween with pictures of the Obamas and the Baby Pope. Many fans of the first black president have posted their favorite images from that moment on Twitter with adoring captions.

“It’s that time of year when we stop to remember Obama losing his mind at a baby in a Pope-Mobile costume,” wrote one user.

“Happy halloween!! remember this beautiful time when President Obama couldn’t stop laughing at a baby dressed as a pope and let it remind you to vote!!!” commented another.

“I’m still not over that Halloween when Obama met a baby dressed as the pope,” added a third.