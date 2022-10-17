Politics Barack and Michelle Obama Snap a Picture After Voting Early: 'Now It's Your Turn' The Obamas are encouraging Americans to make a voting plan and get to the polls amid one of the most consequential midterm election seasons in modern history By Kyler Alvord Kyler Alvord Twitter Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Barack Obama/Twitter Barack and Michelle Obama have voted. Have you? On Monday, the former president and first lady posted a photo from their early voting location in hopes of inspiring Americans to make their voices heard this election season. "Michelle and I voted early today. Now it's your turn," Barack wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. "Check your voter registration or update it at iwillvote.com, then make a plan to vote early or on Election Day. Because every vote matters." Michelle echoed his sentiment, writing, "I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad. Barack's in my #VotingSquad — who's in yours?" In a follow-up tweet, she offered an additional resource for creating a voting plan, sharing a link to her nonpartisan initiative When We All Vote, which aims to inform Americans about the voting process and inspire people to engage with politics. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Shutterstock 'Broad City' Alum Ilana Glazer: 'As a Queer Jewish Mama, I'm Gonna Be Patriotic as Hell' This November In many regions across the United States, mail-in ballots have already been delivered and early voting locations have opened their doors, allowing citizens to beat the Election Day crowds and lock in their votes. In districts that don't offer early voting options, residents are beginning to narrow down their candidates in preparation to hit the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This year's midterm election cycle is massively important regardless of political affiliation, as numerous battleground races across the U.S. could be decided by just a handful of votes, ultimately determining the makeup of Congress and the priorities of state and local governments. The most effective legislative bodies are ones that adequately represent the perspectives and values of their constituents — and the only way that can happen is if everyone participates in the democratic process. Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.org to ensure that your voice is heard this election season.