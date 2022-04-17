Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Easter with Throwback Family Photos: 'A Day of Joy and Renewal'

Michelle and Barack Obama are parents to two daughters: Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20

Barack and Michelle Obama are ringing in Easter with some throwback family snapshots.

The former president, 60, and the former first lady, 58, celebrated the Spring holiday on Sunday with reflective messages shared on their respective Twitter accounts.

"Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter," Barack wrote alongside a photograph of himself and his family celebrating Easter at the White House during his presidency.

"After a difficult couple of years, let's give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy—and the people who make this life special," he added.

On her own page, Michelle shared a photograph of the family of four inside a church during an Easter service.

"Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community," the mother of two wrote alongside the family image. "Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal."

Earlier this week, Barack opened up about how he and his wife became empty-nesters after their daughters moved out during an interview on Today to promote the debut of his new Netflix series, Our Great National Parks.

Sasha, 20, is in college, while Malia, 23, graduated from Harvard University last spring, and is now a writer for the upcoming Amazon series Hive.

"You've been through it, do you have any tips for us as far as empty nesters?" co-host Al Roker asked, as he and wife Deborah Roberts prepare to send their son Nick to college.

"Well, first tip is you are going to weep copiously when you drop Nick off at college, but you can't let him see you cry, so you drop him off and then you quickly leave, and then you cry in the car," Barack said.

The Obamas keep a family tradition of spending holidays in Hawaii, and the former president recommended using travel to see grown children.

"Tip No. 2 is you try to bribe them with like nice trips — 'Hey, we're going to Hawaii, you guys want to come?' — So that they show up," he told Roker, 67.

Michelle previously looked back at the evolution of her marriage in an interview with PEOPLE last year.

"Before the White House, before the kids, before careers, it was just me and Barack together shaping our lives, building a friendship, being one another's everything," she said.

"That's what we were able to return to once the White House was over and the kids were grown and you knew they were okay," Michelle continued.

"We came through the struggle together, which makes our foundation even more solid than it was," the former first lady added, noting: "I am happy to say that I can now look up from all of that and look over across the room and I still see my friend."

Barack returned to the White House earlier this month for the first time in five years to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, a landmark piece of legislation that was passed during his time in office. He was joined by current President Joe Biden, who served as his second-in-command for eight years.

He jokingly called Biden, 79, "vice president" at the beginning of his remarks and riffed about the "changes" that had been made in the White House since he took office.

Barack touted the importance of strengthening the ACA, which was signed into law on March 23, 2010, which increased in popularity with time despite widespread Republican opposition.