Barack and Michelle Obama Share Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photos for Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 27th anniversary on Thursday with a pair of social media posts that made them still seem like newlyweds.

The former president, 58, and first lady, 55, each shared never-before-seen photos to celebrate their decades together.

In President Obama’s post, the two are facing away from the camera, snuggled together as they watch the sunrise over a wide-open field in Tanzania.

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!,” he captioned the picture.

Mrs. Obama’s post on Twitter was quick to follow, only less than an hour later.

The Becoming author shared a picture of her and her husband smiling while standing on a porch looking over a marina in Martha’s Vineyard, a favorite vacation spot.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” she began her warm caption. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago.”

“Happy anniversary, Barack,” she wrote.

The Obamas tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1992, after three years of dating. The pair first met in Chicago where she was assigned to him at the law firm he was working at for the summer during school.

Last year, for their 26th anniversary, the 44th president tweeted a heartfelt message to his wife along with a picture of her looking out of a plane window.

“For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” he wrote.

Michelle, responded to her husband’s anniversary shout-out with a tweet of her own, calling him “a treasure.”

“Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls,” she wrote. “Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

“We are finding each other again,” Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE last year of her marriage. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

Ahead of last year’s wedding anniversary, Mrs. Obama shared a throwback photo of her and President Obama on their wedding day, which was snapped at the moment in the pair’s reception when he removed her garter belt.

Although both were all smiles, the former first lady explained in her caption that the day was nearly a disaster.

“You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day…with a nasty head cold,” she wrote. “Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night.”

She added, “We’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”