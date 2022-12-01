Barack and Michelle Obama Appear in New Ads for Raphael Warnock in Final Days of Georgia Senate Race

Voting is already underway for Georgia's highly anticipated Senate runoff on Tuesday

By
Published on December 1, 2022 01:27 PM
Barack (left) and Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama.

With just days to go before Georgia's Senate runoff election, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are publicly urging voters to cast their ballots for Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In a robocall made to voters this week, Mrs. Obama says, "Hey there, this is Michelle Obama and I'm calling to make sure you have a plan to vote for Reverend Raphael Warnock.

"This election is going to very close and there are a lot of folks on the other side hoping you stay home, but we need you to get out and vote one more time for Raphael Warnock."

Another recorded call from Mrs. Obama will make its way to voters on election day, and offers a similar message.

Meanwhile, former President Obama appears in a televised ad for Warnock, in which he says he's known the reverend for years, calling him "a man of great moral integrity."

Georgia's Senate runoff, which is set for Tuesday, comes after Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker earned a near-equal share of votes in November's general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the race outright.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker. Prince Williams/Wireimage; Cindy Ord/Getty

Sen. Warnock, 53, won his first election in Jan. 2021 — another vote that went to a runoff — marking the first time since 2014 that Democrats gained control of the state, as 35-year-old Jon Ossoff also won for the Democratic Party that year.

Former first lady Obama also recorded a robocall for Warnock in that race, while former President Obama campaigned on his behalf.

Warnock's 2022 campaign has been perhaps even more noteworthy, in large part due to the controversy that's hounded his opponent's campaign.

In recent weeks, two women have come forward to allege that Walker — who's said he's staunchly anti-abortion — pressured them to terminate their pregnancies after he learned they were expecting his children.

Walker has denied those claims, calling them "lies" and saying he didn't know the women. The women, meanwhile, have provided media outlets with voicemails and cards they say are from Walker, in an effort to illustrate the alleged romantic relationships with the former football star.

