Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message to Michelle on 30th Wedding Anniversary : 'I Won the Lottery'

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th anniversary on Monday with heartfelt messages and personal photos.

The 44th president, 61, shared a sweet carousel of memories on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle's shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo.

Affectionately calling his wife "Miche," he wrote in the caption, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Mrs. Obama, 58, also showed love to her partner on their momentous day, and tweeted, "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama," along with heart emojis. She also included side-by-side photos of them during a beach day and on their wedding day.

Loving tributes for the couple poured in from fans, including one which read, "Happy anniversary First Lady and President Obama. May you have more decades of happiness ahead. Thank you very much for your many years of public service & being a great all-around example for millions of people from different backgrounds and stations in life. Very proud of you!"

Another commenter tweeted, "Honorable Michelle Ma'am and President Obama Sir, wishing you Happiest 30th anniversary, with all my love to the strongest, kindest, modest, humble, creative, generous, optimistic, courageous couple I know who work for humanity. God bless you always and all peace."

The Obamas tied the knot in 1992 after three years of dating. The pair first met in Chicago when Barack was assigned to be mentored by Michelle during a summer internship at a law firm.

The former president described their joyous wedding day, which took place in Chicago's South Side, in his 2020 memoir, A Promised Land. "After several years of dating, Michelle and I were married at Trinity United Church of Christ on October 3, 1992, with more than three hundred of our friends, colleagues, and family members crammed happily into the pews," he wrote.

The former first lady described the day in her own best-selling 2018 memoir, Becoming. "It was a big wedding, and big was how it needed to be," she said. "If we were having the wedding in Chicago, there was no trimming the guest list. My roots went too deep. I had not just cousins, but also cousins of cousins, and those cousins of cousins had kids, none of whom I'd leave out and all of whom made the day more meaningful and merry."

In 2018, Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE about their life away from the White House, being alone again as their two daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, were away in college. She said, "We are finding each other again. We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it's just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams."

