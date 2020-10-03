Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Their 28th Wedding Anniversary: She 'Makes Me a Better Human'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us," Michelle Obama said

Barack and Michelle Obama exchanged heartwarming messages for one another on Saturday, in celebration of their 26th wedding anniversary.

"28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That's an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack," the former first lady wrote on Instagram.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human," the former president said in his own post. "This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we'd really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."

The couple — who tied the knot on October 3, 1992 — have been spending an increasing amount of time at home lately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while they were quick to sing one another's praises on their anniversary, they aren't immune to the trials and tribulations of a traditional marriage.

In a recent appearance on Rachael Ray's talk show, Mrs. Obama, 56, admitted that her husband, 59, has been known the get on her nerves, particularly during quarantine.

“It’s really interesting, because sometimes Barack just comes into the room, and I’m in the middle of something, and he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ ″ Mrs. Obama said. ″And I’m like — 'nothing, nothing. Just please go.’ "

During the same appearance, the Becoming author also let on that her husband still puts in effort to keep the spark alive. Recently, she said, he treated her to a lunch date — just the two of them — complete with an alfresco picnic and jazz.

"What he did for me the other day — because he was writing his book all summer so I was a little bit salty, because he didn’t have as much time ... as a treat, he surprised me with just a beach lunch date, just the two of us ... and we had wine and a little jazz and we had our two little beach chairs and an umbrella and we were just hanging out on the beach alone," she said.

The 44th president recently announced that the first of two volumes of his memoirs, titled A Promised Land, will be published on Nov. 17 by Penguin Random House. In a press release, he said the book will offer an "honest accounting" of his presidency from his perspective.

During the book tour to promote her own memoir, Becoming, Mrs. Obama opened up about marital struggles and fertility issues.

Shortly after its 2018 publication, she shared that the couple has visited a marital counselor in the past. “Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

In a primetime ABC News special that same year, Mrs. Obama recalled the pain and isolation she endured after suffering a miscarriage over two decades ago, saying, "I felt lost and alone and I felt like I failed."

At the time, Mrs. Obama and her husband were trying to start a family. Eventually, they turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) in order to conceive the couple’s two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Fast-forward to 2020, the couple and their children are spending an unexpected amount of time with another as the girls study at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Mrs. Obama shared that the former president had taught Sasha and Malia how to play spades, but that the kids "got a little sick of us ... which was fine, 'cause we were pretty much sick of them."