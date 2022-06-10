Barack and Michelle Obama Wish Daughter Sasha a Happy Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'So Proud'

"No matter how old you get—you'll always be my baby girl," the former president wrote of his daughter on her 21st birthday

Barack and Michelle Obama are wishing daughter Sasha a happy 21st birthday.

On Friday, both the former president, 60, and the former first lady, 58, shared throwback photos of their youngest daughter in honor of her birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his post, Mr. Obama can be seen holding a baby Sasha.

"Happy birthday, Sasha! I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you've become," he captioned the post. "And no matter how old you get—you'll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!"

Mrs. Obama, meanwhile, posted a similar photo, in which she can be seen holding Sasha when she was an infant.

"My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea," Mrs. Obama wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I'm so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy."

Sasha is currently in college, while the Obama's eldest daughter, 23-year-old Malia, graduated from Harvard University last spring and is now a writer for the upcoming Amazon series Hive.

Over the holidays, the Obamas kept an annual family tradition of traveling to Hawaii as a family and suggested a similar tactic for coping with the absence of grown children in an interview with Al Roker in April.

"Tip number two is you try to bribe them with like nice trips — 'Hey, we're going to Hawaii, you guys want to come?' — So that they show up," the former president told Roker in the interview.

Mrs. Obama, meanwhile, offered an update on Sasha and Malia in an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home," the Becoming author joked. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.