'Back to Business' as First Daughter Ivanka Steps Out After Father's Shocking Victory

Her father has been elected to the country’s highest office, but Ivanka Trump‘s routine isn’t changing — yet.

The 35-year-old mom of three was spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday — just hours after her father, Donald Trump, was elected president of the United States in the early morning hours.

“It’s back to business for the entire Trump family already — they never stopped and barely slept,” a source tells PEOPLE of the president-elect’s brood.

Donald clinched the title of commander-in-chief in a surprisingly decisive victory, defeating Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton and nabbing well over 270 electoral votes.

He delivered his victory speech from Midtown Manhattan just after 2:30 a.m. — with Ivanka, Donald Jr., 38, Eric, 32, Barron, 10, and Tiffany, 23, as well as several grandchildren and wife Melania by his side.

Ivanka and her brothers Donald Jr. and Eric are in leadership positions at the Trump Organization, managing the company’s international hotels and golf courses. Ivanka also runs her own personal Ivanka Trump brand, which encompasses everything from shoes and clothes to diamonds.

Veteran Republican campaign adviser Lou Midkiff, who works closely with Trump’s vice presidential pick, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, tells PEOPLE that “we went to sleep at 5 [a.m.] and woke up at 8 [a.m.],” adding, “we’re on cloud nine.”

“I saw the top advisors. Our staffs are very small by traditional sizes,” Midkiff says. “They were down here … I think everyone went home and went to their rooms. Nobody made it to bed before 4 a.m. It was a great night. People got up early … nobody was able to sleep in this morning.”

He adds, “It was an adrenaline-pusher. Everyone is working on a couple hours of sleep.”

Midkiff says that the campaign is already “busy getting to work.”

“The Trump team is raring to go,” he shares. “I’m not sure he even went to bed. Maybe one hour or two. But that was almost certainly it. This was THE election for us.”