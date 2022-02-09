Vice President Kamala Harris' husband is safe and no explosive device was found after a bomb threat cut short his appearance at a Washington, D.C., high school

Audio of Doug Emhoff Being Escorted Out by Secret Service After Bomb Threat at School Event

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (left) leaves an event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is safe and no explosive device was found after a bomb threat cut short his appearance at a Washington, D.C., high school on Tuesday.

But audio from reporters in the room captures the minutes before, during and after he was whisked away by Secret Service and the initial confusion from observers.

Emhoff, 57, had planned to meet with students at Dunbar High School for Black History Month to highlight a program they're participating in, in partnership with the National Park Service, "that helps them relate to history on a personal level," his office said.

Emhoff and a park ranger were to "meet with school leaders and program directors, prior to having a conversation with a group of students about the films and projects they're creating as part of their involvement in this program."

For a few minutes, all went as planned: The second gentleman appeared shortly after 2 p.m. at Dunbar, along with school leaders and program officials.

"We are so excited," Principal Nadine Smith told attendees, adding, "I'm like jumping out of my skin."

doug emhoff Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff | Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Various officials then spoke about the school's work with the National Park Service and other programs in deepening students' understanding and involvement in Black history.

"They're now going to be stewards of the NPS and be able to take it with them and pass it on to generation to generation," said Renada Johnson, executive director the Kiamsha Youth Empowerment Organization.

Barbara Spencer Dunn, with the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History, added: "We realized there was a need for our students to not only know academics, but we wanted to make sure that they understand who they are and where they're going in the future."

Shortly thereafter, though, a threat intruded.

About five minutes into his appearance at the school on Tuesday afternoon, Emhoff "was ushered out of the room … by a Secret Service agent," according to the reporters with him.

"The agent said something like, 'We have to go,' " the press pool reported.

The principal followed a few minutes later. Audio from the press pool shows initial confusion over what had happened after the agents took Emhoff away to his motorcade. Officials soon addressed the issue with reporters.

A district spokesman said in a statement to PEOPLE later Tuesday that D.C. police "responded to a bomb threat at Dunbar High School. All students and visitors were safely evacuated in accordance with DC Public Schools protocols and given the time of the incident, students were then dismissed for the school day."

"DC Public Schools values the safety of all students, staff, and visitors and will continue to support the Dunbar community as MPD investigates this incident," the district spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the high school was cleared and no explosive or device was found. Some remaining students and staff were allowed to go back.

It was unclear if there was a connection between the threat and Emhoff's trip or the month.

Emhoff's spokeswoman said in her own statement that "U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the Second Gentleman was meeting with students and faculty."

The spokeswoman said he "is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."