Aubrey O’Day — Who Had Alleged Affair with Don Jr. — Sends Anti-Trump Message at White House

Aubrey O’Day doesn’t have any love for Donald Trump.

The Danity Kane singer — who allegedly had an affair with the president’s son Don Jr., 40, in 2011 — wore a statement-making shirt during a recent trip to the White House.

While standing in front of the building, O’Day, 34, showed off a black top emblazoned with the words “F– Trump.” Adding extra emphasis, above the phrase was an image of a manicured hand flipping the politician off.

Letting her shirt do most of the talking for her, Aubrey stared straight at the camera without any trace of a smile while flashing the peace sign.

And just in case social media users weren’t sure which Trump she was talking about, the singer tagged the president’s Instagram account in the image.

“Politically correct,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

In September, O’Day’s ex-boyfriend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 38, admitted he had been shocked to learn about the alleged affair, which a source previously told PEOPLE came to an abrupt end in 2012 when Don Jr.’s wife Vanessa, 40, discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair. (In March, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and O’Day’s manager, Steven Grossman, told PEOPLE that she was not commenting at the time.)

“I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy,'” he told Page Six. “Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.”

In a passage from her memoir released earlier this year, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed to have seen proof that confirmed the pair had an affair.

The former Apprentice contestant, 44, wrote that she first learned about the alleged affair from the former Danity Kane member herself, who was appearing on a season of Celebrity Apprentice at the time.

“Aubrey and I knew each other in L.A., so when she did the show she called me to ask for advice. I next heard from her when she started seeing Don Jr.,” Manigault Newman wrote. “She told me, ‘He’s leaving his wife. They basically aren’t together. They’ve separated.’ “

While the reality star went on to share that at the time she “didn’t believe that” Don Jr. would ever leave Vanessa, who was pregnant at the time, the next time she met with O’Day, the singer “showed me very personal photos that Don Jr. had sent to her,” as well as “a long chain of dirty texts between them.”

“If she hadn’t shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn’t have believed it,” the former White House aide wrote.

On election night in November 2016, O’Day tweeted that “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

President Trump’s eldest son and his wife Vanessa announced their split in March, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The pair shares five children. He is now dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.