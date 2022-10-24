As reports of alleged voter intimidation sprout up ahead of next month's midterm elections, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the U.S. Justice Department "has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote."

In a press conference Monday, Garland was asked about reports of armed "vigilantes" posting up outside of polling places in Arizona and separate reports from Texas, where the Republican secretary of state recently announced he would send inspectors to observe vote-counting.

"The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who is qualified to vote, and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said.

Garland's remarks come two years after former President began casting doubt on the results of the election that he lost. In the years since, he and his allies have continued to falsely claim that elections in the U.S. are rife with fraud, despite losing numerous legal battles in courts attempting to prove that thesis.

Just this weekend, two people wearing tactical gear and allegedly armed with guns were spotted near a drop box in Mesa, Arizona — located within Maricopa County, home of a controversial audit of the 2020 election.

At least two voters have filed complaints of voter intimidation due to the incident. One claimed that the people took a photo of them while they dropped off their ballot at a dropbox, KNXV-TV reports. Another claimed that they were also filmed, and accused of being "a mule."

"There's a group of people hanging out near the ballot dropbox filming and photographing my wife and I as we approached the dropbox and accused us of being a mule," the complaint reads. "They took photographs of our license plate and of us and and then followed us out the parking lot in one of their cars continuing to film."

Meanwhile, in Texas, both the secretary of state and state attorney general's offices have said they plan to send inspectors and "election security trainers" to monitor polling places in Houston — despite a lack of any evidence demonstrating that such monitoring is needed.

In response, officials in Harris County, where Houston is located, have requested that federal, rather than state, monitors be sent to ensure voter intimidation doesn't take place.

Harris County attorney Christian Menefee likened the state's inspectors to the audits that took place in the wake of the 2020 election — audits that turned up little to no evidence of election fraud.

"This 'audit' started with former President Donald Trump calling on Gov. Abbott to audit the 2020 election, and now it has led to the state sending a 'task force' and 'inspectors' to oversee our elections," Menefee said in the statement, per Axios. "We're going to grant them the access the law requires, but we know state leaders in Austin cannot be trusted to be an honest broker in our elections."

The deep distrust in elections being sown by many Republican leaders and candidates has already impacted elections workers.

In August, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said the Justice Department has reviewed more than 1,000 threats against election officials in the last year since a task force was created to examine threats against state and local officials who run elections.

About 10% of the complaints the task force received warranted criminal investigations, Polite said, according to The Washington Post.

"The trauma experienced in this community," Polite told the lawmakers in a Senate Judiciary hearing, "is profound and unprecedented."

In emotional testimony before a Senate committee in 2021, election officials from around the country shared the often graphic death threats they had received in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Those threats were received by officials on either side of the political aisle, with Al Schmidt, a Republican city commissioner on the Philadelphia Board of Elections, telling the committee he received one that said: "Tell the truth or your three kids will be fatally shot," along with the names of his children, his address and a photo of his home.

Per remarks made by officials at the annual The Homeland Security Enterprise Forum, the current election cycle could be even more fraught with threats and violence.

VOA News national security correspondent Jeff Seldin quoted officials at the event as saying midterm elections were taking place in an "incredibly heightened threat environment."

Seldin quoted Samantha Vinograd as saying the national security apparatus is "deeply aware of several trends, the first being that anti-government and anti-authority extremists have been extremely active." What's perhaps even more frightening, Vinograd added, is that officials have seen the window between talk and action "narrow."