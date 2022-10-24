Politics Watch Live: U.S. Attorney General Holds Press Conference on 'Significant' National Security Matter Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks with senior Justice Department officials to discuss "alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States" By People Staff Published on October 24, 2022 01:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Attorney General Merrick Garland joins FBI director Christopher Wray and senior Justice Department officials to discuss a "significant" national security matter involving "alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States." The press conference, announced Monday morning, began shortly before 2 p.m. ET.