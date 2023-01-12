Attorney General Announces Special Counsel Will Probe Classified Documents Found at Biden's Old Office

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the storage of classified documents that were found at President Joe Biden's offices and at his Delaware home in recent weeks.

Garland said Robert Hur, a former U.S. Attorney in Maryland who also served as a senior Justice Department official during the Trump administration, will serve as special counsel.

As CBS News reported earlier this week, one batch of government documents was found in a locked closet in November at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico, the president said he does not know what's in the "small number" of documents, but that they have been turned over to the National Archives.

"They immediately called the (National) Archives, turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said during a visit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

That batch of documents are being reviewed by a U.S. attorney in Chicago at the direction of Attorney General Garland, after being returned to the National Archives the day after they were discovered.

"We've cooperated fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon," Biden added.

NBC News reported Wednesday that a second batch of classified government documents were since found in a location separate from Biden's former Washington, DC. office, with a source telling the outlet that aides began to search other locations previously used by the president when the first raft of documents was found in November.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that more documents from Biden's time as vice president had been found, with the president saying they were in a "locked garage" of his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

"They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden told reporters.

It is unclear exactly how many documents have been found.

Republicans have criticized Biden for his handling of the documents, particularly as their discovery comes in the midst of an investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of government documents.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by federal agents in August 2022, with the warrant used by the FBI to search the property revealing that agents were investigating the former president for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation and for potentially violating the Espionage Act.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first batch of documents discovered at Biden's offices reportedly did not contain nuclear secrets like those found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Instead, they included briefing materials about foreign countries from Biden's time as vice president, sources told the Times.

Also unlike the Trump documents, the first batch of files found at Biden's office had not previously been the subject of any inquiries by the National Archives, according to White House counsel Richard Sauber.

The documents found at Mar-a-Lago — some of them labeled "Top Secret," — came after numerous attempts by the federal government to track down missing documents from Trump's time in office.

Federal agents who served the warrant at Mar-a-Lago ultimately left with more than 100 documents after Trump had reportedly assured officials that he had no more classified materials at the property. Government filings indicate they recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago last year.

In that situation, a special counsel has also been named.