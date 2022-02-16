New details shed some light on Cuomo's fired by Jeff Zucker last year, months before the CNN Worldwide president was also forced out

Chris Cuomo Accuser Claims He Assaulted Her After Offering Lunch Meeting — Not True, He Says

New details have emerged about Chris Cuomo's exit from CNN last year and an accusation by a former colleague from another network who claims he had sexually assaulted her in his office — which he denies.

On Dec. 1, 2021, CNN announced that it had suspended the Cuomo Prime Time anchor for his involvement in defending his brother, embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations and a misdemeanor sex crime charge which was later dropped.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chris' suspension, the network said at the time, was "pending further evaluation."

Days later, he was fired by CNN. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct a review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," the network said. "While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light."

That new information came in the form of a letter from attorney Debra S. Katz, who said she was representing an anonymous client who worked with Cuomo at ABC News, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing interviews with Katz, Chris' accuser and other sources.

Addressed to a CNN lawyer, the letter stated that the woman was a temp at ABC in 2011 but was looking for permanent employment when she accepted an invitation to have lunch with Chris, who had previously offered her career advice, according to the Times.

When she arrived for the meeting with Chris, who was an ABC News anchor at the time, there was nothing to eat in his office. Rather than having lunch, he allegedly tried to convince the woman to have sex with him, but she declined, the letter says.

Then, she claimed, he assaulted her and she fled the office, according to the report.

A spokesman for Cuomo disputed the woman's account in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "As Mr. Cuomo has stated previously, the allegations in the anonymous letter are false," the spokesman said. "He was never asked about the allegations prior to being terminated nor given an opportunity to respond to the allegations."

Katz did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

100 reasons to love america 2020 Andrew and Chris Cuomo | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In her letter, Katz reportedly wrote about an "abuse of power at CNN to attempt to silence my client."

That refers to contact Chris made with her client, referred to as Jane Doe in the letter, during the #MeToo movement, when other high-profile figures like NBC's Matt Lauer were swept up in allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

When reaching out to the woman, per the Times, Chris suggested news coverage on CNN about the company where she was working in public relations.

"After years without any substantive communication from Mr. Cuomo whatsoever, Ms. Doe suspected he was concerned about her coming forward publicly with her allegations and wanted to use the proposed segment as an opportunity to 'test the waters' and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct," Ms. Katz reportedly wrote in the letter, according to the Times.

The segment eventually aired on CNN.

A source familiar with what transpired, however, offered an opposing view to PEOPLE: This source says the company where the woman was working had been the subject of sustained news coverage and it would have made sense for a journalist to reach out.

The source also insists that the letter and the woman's claims were not investigated prior to Chris being fired.

In this source's telling, Zucker had initially indicated to Chris that he could potentially return from his suspension, and CNN anchor Brian Stelter said as much on the air. But days after the letter was sent to the network, Chris was fired.

For her part, the woman told the Times she was disturbed by parallels in the allegations from Gov. Cuomo's accusers and her own experience with his brother. She also said she feared going public because of retaliation and to protect her privacy.

She reportedly told five friends and former colleagues that Chris had made unwelcome sexual advances but didn't reveal her sexual assault allegation to anyone until last year.

Katz told the Times that her client was "deeply traumatized" and didn't want to be used as a "pawn" as CNN grapples with fallout from Chris' departure from the network and revelations that came months later about Jeff Zucker, then the president of CNN Worldwide.

allison gollust and jeff zucker Allison Gollust and Jeff Zucker | Credit: Mike Groll/AP/Shutterstock; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Zucker himself was forced to resign in early February for failing to disclose a "consensual relationship" with a colleague, revealed to be Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker said in a statement. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

On Tuesday, Gollust also resigned from CNN and blasted its parent company WarnerMedia for "an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative," she said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN's highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave," she said.

In announcing the latest departure, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar wrote in a memo to employees that an internal investigation "found violations of company policies" by Cuomo, Zucker and Gollust, according to the Times.

"I realize this news is troubling, disappointing and, frankly, painful to read," Kilar wrote.