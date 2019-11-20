Here's Why A$AP Rocky's Name Is Being Dropped at Trump's Impeachment Hearings

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images

This might not be the press A$AP Rocky is used to getting.

The 30-year-old rapper was name-dropped several times at Wednesday’s impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, which marked a critical point in the probe into whether or not President Donald Trump abused his presidential power for his own political gain during a July 25 phone call with the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union and the Democrats’ star witness thus far, recounted a July 26 phone call he had with Trump the day after the president’s call with Ukraine. Sondland said the two “primarily discussed A$AP Rocky,” which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

“I can’t wait for a whole generation of kids to get the asap rocky question wrong on the apush test,” writer Hunter Harris tweeted, referencing AP U.S. history tests.

CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly further put the reference into perspective: “It’s somewhat unsettling that A$AP Rocky has come up in the House impeachment inquiry and it didn’t initially strike me as remotely odd or strange,” Mattingly tweeted.

It’s likely Sondland and Trump were discussing A$AP Rocky because of the rapper’s assault case in Sweden earlier this year, when he was held in a Stockholm prison for more than a month. The artist, né Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty following a street altercation involving his entourage and a 19-year-old man named Mustafa Jafari. Though he was convicted of assault along with two members of his team, A$AP Rocky was not required to serve additional jail time.

First Lady Melania Trump and Kanye West both asked Trump to intervene in July. Trump tweeted in mid-July, “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

During Sondland’s call with Trump about A$AP Rocky, the two also discussed Ukraine. Recalling the situation with A$AP Rocky, Sondland said, jogged his memory and helped him remember his conversation with Trump about Ukraine, in which Sondland told Trump that President Zelensky “loves your ass.”

The impeachment hearings continue Thursday with testimonies from Fiona Hill, one of Trump’s top Russia advisors, and David Holmes, a State Department official.