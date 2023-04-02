Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Confirms He's Running for President in 2024

Asa Hutchinson has confirmed his plans to run for president in 2024.

The former Republican governor of Arkansas, 72, said he "wanted to make it clear" that he's running, as he discussed his decision while appearing Sunday on ABC News' This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

"I have made a decision. And my decision is, I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson told co-anchor Jonathan Karl, confirming that he's running ahead of a formal announcement later this month in his hometown of Bentonville, Ark.

He continued: "The reason, as I've traveled the country for six months — I hear people talk about the leadership of our country, and I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts."

"And that inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying, 'Give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country,'" added Hutchinson. "That inspires me, and I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America."

Having previously served as a district attorney, U.S. Representative, DEA administrator and Homeland Security undersecretary, Hutchinson was most recently the 46th governor of Arkansas from 2015 until earlier this year, when he was succeeded by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Although he signed a near-total abortion ban into law in 2021, Hutchinson has been known to straddle the line on several hot-button partisan issues.

Hutchinson vetoed a bill that year, which he called a "vast government overreach" as it would deny gender-affirming care to transgender minors, although the state's General Assembly voted to overturn his veto.

He previously credited his son Seth for convincing him not to sign a 2015 religious freedom bill into law that would let businesses discriminate against gay couples. Hutchinson also expressed his regret over banning mask mandates in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hutchinson has also been outspoken against his GOP opponent and former President Donald Trump, changing his stance on backing the twice-impeached leader's bid for reelection in February 2021, one month after Trump's supporters' Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The politician has since called Trump, 76, "politically and morally responsible" for the events of that day. And although Trump announced his candidacy in November, his future in the race is up in the air after he was indicted on roughly 30 counts last week over an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

"Well, that adds to the unpredictability of it," said Hutchinson on ABC News. "And I think it's a sad day for America that we have a former president that's indicted."

"It's a great distraction, but at the same time, we can't set aside what our constitution requires, which is electing a new leader for our country, just because we have this side controversy and criminal charges that are pending," he added.