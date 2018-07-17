Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks Donald Trump over Putin Meeting: Are You Going to Ask for a 'Selfie'?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meghan McCain, Rosie O’Donnell and more stars are criticizing President Donald Trump after he took Russian President Vladmir Putin‘s word over findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 American presidential election.
Trump has since backtracked on the widely derided comments he made on Monday following a summit with Putin in Helsinki. During a meeting Tuesday with members of Congress, Trump said he accepted U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, and blamed the controversy on a so-called mistake in the White House’s official transcript.
But before Trump’s about-face on Tuesday, Schwarzenegger slammed the president in a scathing Instagram video, saying, “President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy.”
“I was asking myself, ‘When are you going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie?’ or something like that,” added the former California governor and vocal Trump critic.
“You literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system and worst of all our country,” Schwarzenegger continued. “You’re the president of the United States. You shouldn’t do that. What’s the matter with you?”
Schwarzenegger wasn’t the only one with strong words for the president.
After her father, Sen. John McCain, released a statement denouncing Trump’s “disgraceful” and “tragic” actions in Helsinki, The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted that she was also “horrified” by the incident.
She added on The View on Tuesday that if her father, who is battling brain cancer, “were physically capable of being here, he would be raging on the Senate floor today … It’s times like today, I would like more Republicans to rage against this.”
Her fellow host Whoopi Goldberg also slammed Trump’s press conference, describing it as a “middle finger to America.”
Here’s how other stars reacted on Twitter:
Bette Midler tweeted, “HE’S A TRAITOR; HE HAS SOLD HIMSELF, AND SOON HE WILL SELL US.”
Rosie O’Donnell shared artwork of Trump’s face with the word “Treason” written across it, adding the hashtags #TreasonSummit and #ImpeachTrump.
Zach Braff wrote, “Treason is trending. The president sided with Putin over the USA.”
And Chris Evans said, “Today was a disgrace. @realDonaldTrump embarrassed America and should be ashamed of himself. Shame on anyone who chooses to ignore Russia’s interference in our democracy for the sake of Trump’s political well-being. I’m at a complete loss.”