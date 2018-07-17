Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks Donald Trump over Putin Meeting: Are You Going to Ask for a 'Selfie'?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meghan McCain, Rosie O’Donnell and more stars are criticizing President Donald Trump after he took Russian President Vladmir Putin‘s word over findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 American presidential election.

Trump has since backtracked on the widely derided comments he made on Monday following a summit with Putin in Helsinki. During a meeting Tuesday with members of Congress, Trump said he accepted U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, and blamed the controversy on a so-called mistake in the White House’s official transcript.

But before Trump’s about-face on Tuesday, Schwarzenegger slammed the president in a scathing Instagram video, saying, “President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy.”

“I was asking myself, ‘When are you going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie?’ or something like that,” added the former California governor and vocal Trump critic.

“You literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system and worst of all our country,” Schwarzenegger continued. “You’re the president of the United States. You shouldn’t do that. What’s the matter with you?”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump

Schwarzenegger wasn’t the only one with strong words for the president.

After her father, Sen. John McCain, released a statement denouncing Trump’s “disgraceful” and “tragic” actions in Helsinki, The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted that she was also “horrified” by the incident.

I don’t have anything quippy to tweet. I’m horrified – and have never been more proud of the fact that Putin hates my father so much he personally sanctioned him on Russia’s enemies list. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 16, 2018

She added on The View on Tuesday that if her father, who is battling brain cancer, “were physically capable of being here, he would be raging on the Senate floor today … It’s times like today, I would like more Republicans to rage against this.”

Her fellow host Whoopi Goldberg also slammed Trump’s press conference, describing it as a “middle finger to America.”

Here’s how other stars reacted on Twitter:

I don’t even know what to say. Today was a disgrace. @realDonaldTrump embarrassed America and should be ashamed of himself. Shame on anyone who chooses to ignore Russia’s interference in our democracy for the sake of Trump’s political well-being. I’m at a complete loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2018

The DOJ indicts 12 Russians for interference in the 2016 elections, and Trump meets Putin and blames the US for tensions. An outright traitor who disparages his own country. What good is he to us?? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 16, 2018

"Asked if he trusted U.S. intelligence agencies which concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, HE SAID HE HAD BEEN TOLD BY HIS CIA CHIEF THAT IT WAS RUSSIA, BUT THAT HE SAW NO REASON TO BELIEVE IT." HE'S A TRAITOR; HE HAS SOLD HIMSELF, AND SOON HE WILL SELL US. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 16, 2018

Unless one of the translators talks, we'll never know what went on in that Helsinki meeting. Putin's a liar and Trump's another. They are both showmen, and this is made-for-TV entertainment. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2018

The exclusive Trump/Putin meeting now makes perfect sense. Today another shoe dropped. Undeniably, Trump’s first allegiance is to Russia — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 16, 2018

Treason is trending.

The president sided with Putin over the USA. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 16, 2018

When you’ve been compromised and you’re a puppet: https://t.co/kiXm2I3w8P — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 16, 2018

