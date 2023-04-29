Arnold Schwarzenegger and 'Twins' Costar Danny DeVito Reunite To Open 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner

The two longtime friends appeared via a pre-tapped video, alongside Schwarzenegger's pony and donkey

By
Published on April 29, 2023 10:07 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito WHCD
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Photo: CSPAN

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a surprise cold open to kick off the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner alongside an old friend — former Twins costar Danny DeVito!

The former Governor of California and his longtime friend appeared in a pre-recorded clip that began the annual festivities on Saturday, feeding Schwarzenegger's pony and donkey pets while thanking members of the press for their constant pursuit of delivering truth to power.

"I'm very proud of all of you. And it's not just me and it's also Lulu and Whisky and my twin brother Danny DeVito, we're all proud of you!" said Schwarzenegger, 75, as DeVito fed the animals crackers.

"I come over here and I'm going to get bit by a horse. That's the finger, ouch!" DeVito, 78, joked, as Schwarzenegger told Lulu, "Good girl, good girl."

Schwarzenegger and DeVito have maintained a friendship since first starring together in Twins in 1988. The two also worked together on The Last Action Hero in 1993, and Junior in 1994. Most recently, they collaborated when Schwarzenegger made a cameo on DeVito's Disney+ animated series Little Demon.

Elsewhere in his video, broadcast by CNN, Schwarzenegger told the press: "You're actually doing the people's work. You're the ally of the people. So never, ever stop shining a light on the truth and informing the public."

The action star then tossed it to White House Correspondents' Association President Tamara Keith, who led the evening's festivities live from the Washington Hilton.

Twins, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny Devito
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Schwarzenegger's cold open came before host Roy Wood Jr.'s monologue.

The annual correspondent's dinner traces back to 1921 and has historically been attended by members of the association as well as high-ranking government officials including the president and first lady.

This is the second in-person White House Correspondents' Dinner in recent years. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has in recent months used his platform to denounce a rise in anti-semitism and other forms of hate across the United States.

Following a recent visit to Auschwitz, the former governor of California pondered how "we stop this from ever happening again" in a 12-minute speech he shared on YouTube in March, noting he doesn't "want to preach to the choir here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Today, I want to talk to the people out there who might have already stumbled into the wrong direction, into the wrong path," he explained.

He also referenced his father, who reportedly belonged to the Nazi party, and "the broken men that I grew up surrounded by" in his home country of Austria after World War II, who "felt like losers" because they "fell for a horrible loser ideology."

Related Articles
2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Brittney and Cherelle Griner to Attend Correspondents' Dinner with CBS News in Full-Circle Moment (Exclusive)
Roy Wood Jr.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Says Nobody's Off Limits in Correspondents' Dinner Roasts — Including Himself
Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Discouraged Her from Applying to Stanford: 'Don't Ruin Your Sister's Chances'
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Montana Republicans Ban State's Only Trans Lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr from House Floor
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
E. Jean Carroll trial / Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll Takes the Stand in N.Y.C. Trial: 'I'm Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis for Alleged Retaliation: 'Relentless Campaign to Weaponize Government Power'
July 7, 2022. Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves after the award ceremony of the Presidential Medals of Freedom to seventeen recipients in the East Room at the White House in Washington on July 7, 2022.
Hunter Biden Told He Must Attend Arkansas Court in Paternity Case
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R), US President Joe Biden (L) and First Lady Jill Biden pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2023 (issued 26 April 2023).
See the Surprise (and Sporty!) Gift from the Bidens to the South Korean President Ahead of State Dinner
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden's Reelection Campaign, Ruling Out 2024 Run of His Own