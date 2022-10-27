Arnold Schwarzenegger Claps Back at Former Trump Official with Photo of Him in Underwear During Federal Search

The former California governor shared a photo of ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark handcuffed in his underwear during a federal search of his home

By
Published on October 27, 2022 02:36 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger; jeffrey clark
Arnold Schwarzenegger (left), Jeffrey Clark . Photo: Getty (2)

Arnold Schwarzenegger provided an embarrassing reminder of a former Trump official's legal troubles this week after the onetime assistant attorney general — Jeffrey Clark — attempted to mock the Terminator actor for his stance against partisan gerrymandering.

On Wednesday, Schwarzenegger shared that he had filed an amicus brief in the Supreme Court case of Moore v. Harper, which could determine how much power state legislatures have over determining how federal elections are run.

On Twitter, Clark criticized the move, writing: "You know when faux Republican 'the Ahhnold' is de-mothballed to file an amicus brief at the Supreme Court--one authored by significant Democrat Supreme Court practitioner David Frederick, the Dem party is very, very concerned about how Moore v. Harper could come out at the [Supreme Court]."

Schwarzenegger then fired back, re-tweeting Clark's post with a message of his own: "Thanks for the kind message! I loved this photo of you, but if you want some tips on squatting to build up those legs, I'm here for you."

Schwarzenegger added a photo taken of Clark earlier this year, when he was filmed outside his home wearing a dress shirt and underwear as federal investigators carried out a search inside.

The photo of Clark, who worked in the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump, came via body cam footage from the Fairfax County Police Department, which CNN broadcasted in the wake of the raid on Clark's home.

In the tape, an officer from the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General asks Clark to step outside while officers execute a search warrant at his home.

"Let's go, let's step outside," she says in the tape.

"Can I put my pants on first?" Clark asks.

While the reason for the search has not been confirmed, CNN reported at the time that sources said it centered on the Justice Department's sweeping investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election for Trump.

Clark reportedly played an integral role in the former president's efforts to overturn the election in his favor and has openly embraced Trump's false claims that the election was somehow "stolen" from him.

According to a report by The New York Times, Clark nearly became the U.S. attorney general as part of "a plot with the president to wield the department's power to try to alter the Georgia election outcome."

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, has been openly critical of the former president, slamming him for, among other things, his seeming admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his actions during the 2021 Capitol riots.

Days after the riots, Schwarzenegger called Trump the "worst president ever," and "a failed leader" in a video uploaded to Twitter.

