Army Suspends General for Apparently Mocking First Lady Jill Biden on Twitter

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky is suspended while under investigation for his reply to Dr. Biden’s tweet about the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky talks to reporters following a change of command ceremony, Monday, April 3, 2017, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. Volesky assumed command of First Corps from Lt. Gen. Stephen Lanza, who has commanded the organization for more than three years.

On Friday, the U.S. Army suspended retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, 60, from his mentorship role after he replied to Dr. Jill Biden's tweet in a seemingly mocking tone.

Volesky replied to the first lady's June 24 tweet, which expressed her disappointment in the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Biden wrote, "For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us. And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away."

Volesky's reply, which has since been deleted, reportedly said, "Glad to see you finally know what a woman is," according to USA Today, which confirmed his suspension with an Army spokesperson.

The comment shares similarities to Sen. Marsha Blackburn's questioning of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson about the definition of the word "woman" during Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing in relation to transgender rights.

Volensky served in the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan and was awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest military combat honor, for "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity" while commanding a battalion in Iraq. He headed the Army's Public Affairs division from 2012 to 2014 and retired from service in 2020.

Most recently, he signed a $92-an-hour contract with the Army to work as a senior mentor advising on war strategy. Since Friday, he has been suspended from this role while he is under investigation.

Volesky has tweeted political commentary before, having replied to Rep. Liz Cheney's tweet expressing her honor to serve on the January 6 select committee back in 2021. She ended her tweet by saying, "Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics."