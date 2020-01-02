Army General Hilariously Whips Phone Off-Screen After It Rings During Live Interview

General Wesley Clark acted quickly when his phone rang during a live CNN interview on Wednesday.

The retired army general was being interviewed by CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Wednesday morning following an attack on the United States embassy in Iraq.

When the phone began ringing, Clark, 75, swiftly reached into his pocket and threw the phone off-screen without skipping a beat.

Sciutto began laughing at the army general’s surprising move.

“That is the best reaction to a ring I’ve seen on the air. Nicely done, general,” the CNN host joked.

“Thank you. They caught it, too,” Clark laughed.

Clark is the former NATO supreme allied commander to Europe and was being interviewed following Tuesday’s attack.

Thousands of protestors stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq. The protestors were responding to recent American airstrikes on targets associated with Kataib Hezbollah, a militia group backed by the government of Iran.

Protestors are demanding the United States withdraw forces from Iraq.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” President Donald Trump, 73, wrote on Twitter on New Year’s Eve. “We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Tuesday that an additional 750 American troops will be deployed to the region, according to The New York Times.

Trump also said Tuesday that Iran will be held responsible for any deaths or damage resulting from the attacks.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE!” the president said on Twitter. “This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”