Armed Man Arrested Near Vice President's Residence with Semi-Automatic Rifle and 113 Rounds of Ammo: Police

Police say an armed man was arrested on Wednesday near Vice President Kamala Harris' future residence in Washington, D.C., after he matched an alert from Texas describing him as a disgruntled veteran who felt he wasn't receiving sufficient care.

The man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, of Texas, was arrested by the local Metropolitan Police near the Naval Observatory. The property includes the vice president's official residency, though Harris is currently living elsewhere while it is being renovated.

Murray is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

It was not clear Thursday if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"All is good," a spokeswoman for Harris tells PEOPLE, referring further questions to the Secret Service.

The vice president and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, both 56, have been temporarily living at Blair House, across the street from the White House.

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC Image zoom From left: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris at Inauguration Day | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

A D.C. police spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the Secret Service detained Murray after he matched an "intelligence bulletin" originating from San Antonio, Texas.

Local TV station KSAT obtained a police bulletin on Murray which described the Bryan, Texas, native as a disgruntled Army veteran.

According to the College Station Police Department bulletin, Murray went to police earlier this month and told them he wasn't getting enough support from Veteran's Affairs and had stopped taking medication prescribed to him.

Last October, that bulletin stated, Murray told local police that he had been discharged from the Army "due to schizophrenia."

A rifle and ammunition were found in Murray's car after he was detained Wednesday, D.C. police say.

The report states that Murray was allegedly in possession of an "AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines" at the time of his arrest.

Harris was at the White House throughout the day Wednesday, roughly 2.5 miles away from the Naval Observatory.

The vice president was holding virtual meetings with Irish officials to mark St. Patrick's Day around the time of Murray's arrest.

Later in the afternoon, Harris headed next door to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to her daily schedule, where she swore in Michael Regan as the Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

Emhoff was in New Mexico for his first solo trip since his wife took office.