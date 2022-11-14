Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the race for Arizona governor, defeating former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake on Monday in one of the nation's last races to be called.

Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which was become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable to Democrats after years of voting red.

Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state, previously drew scorn from Trump supporters for defending the state's 2020 elections against unfounded allegations of widespread fraud (a role that led her to be on the receiving end of death threats). Her role in preserving the integrity of that election introduced her to the national stage, and ultimately led to the gubernatorial bid.

Kari Lake. Justin Sullivan/Getty

In the general election on Tuesday, Hobbs faced far-right candidate Lake, whose approach to campaigning took on a much more alarmist tone.

Prior to entering politics, Lake was a Phoenix news anchor for KSAZ who made headlines last year for a video in which she lambasted her former profession. Echoing the same criticism of the press fueled by former President Trump, she blamed the media for "pushing fear and division."

The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate has courted controversy for anti-drag comments (made despite past photos showing the Republican at a drag show) and for calling late Arizona Senator John McCain a "loser" after previously praising him as a hero.

She also falsely and repeatedly insisted "there's a lot of corruption" in the electoral system. She has previously called for officials in charge of the 2020 election to be jailed and said that if she were governor at the time, she would not have certified the state's vote for President Joe Biden.

Arizona underwent multiple ballot recounts after flipping blue for Biden and, despite attempts by some Republicans to find voter fraud in the state, an investigation found just "100 potentially questionable ballots" out of more than 2 million — a number that wouldn't change the election results, even if the ballots were found to be definitively fraudulent.

In the period of time that the candidates waited for ballots to be counted, Lake went on an alt-right media tour, casting doubt on the validity of her own election.

"The people of Arizona are sick and tired of elections being run like we're in some banana republic, and we won't have it anymore. We're going to win this, everybody in this state knows we're going to win it," she said in an appearance on Newsmax Thursday. "I was running against a basement candidate who didn't even campaign, didn't debate, and the people didn't vote for her. There was zero excitement, and this is ridiculous."

Katie Hobbs. Christian Petersen/Getty

When Hobbs first announced her gubernatorial bid in a video, she drew a contrast between herself and those who support the efforts of the so-called "stop the steal" movement. The video begins with clips from news stories about the death threats made against Hobbs by those who believe the claims that the election was rigged.

"The other side isn't offering policies to make our lives better," Hobbs said. "They're offering conspiracies that only make our lives worse."

Hobbs' triumph over Lake sent a clear message echoed in several other races around the nation this year: Voters are ready to leave the politics of division behind and make America civil again.