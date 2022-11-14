Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms

By People Staff
Published on November 14, 2022 09:21 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs greets supporters during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With three days to go before election day, Arizona democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs continues to campaign across the state as she faces a tight race against Trump endorsed republican candidate Kari Lake. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Katie Hobbs. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the race for Arizona governor, defeating former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake on Monday in one of the nation's last races to be called.

Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which was become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable to Democrats after years of voting red.

Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state, previously drew scorn from Trump supporters for defending the state's 2020 elections against unfounded allegations of widespread fraud (a role that led her to be on the receiving end of death threats). Her role in preserving the integrity of that election introduced her to the national stage, and ultimately led to the gubernatorial bid.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Election results continue to come in the race for Arizona Governor between Kari Lake and Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Kari Lake. Justin Sullivan/Getty

In the general election on Tuesday, Hobbs faced far-right candidate Lake, whose approach to campaigning took on a much more alarmist tone.

Prior to entering politics, Lake was a Phoenix news anchor for KSAZ who made headlines last year for a video in which she lambasted her former profession. Echoing the same criticism of the press fueled by former President Trump, she blamed the media for "pushing fear and division."

The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate has courted controversy for anti-drag comments (made despite past photos showing the Republican at a drag show) and for calling late Arizona Senator John McCain a "loser" after previously praising him as a hero.

She also falsely and repeatedly insisted "there's a lot of corruption" in the electoral system. She has previously called for officials in charge of the 2020 election to be jailed and said that if she were governor at the time, she would not have certified the state's vote for President Joe Biden.

Arizona underwent multiple ballot recounts after flipping blue for Biden and, despite attempts by some Republicans to find voter fraud in the state, an investigation found just "100 potentially questionable ballots" out of more than 2 million — a number that wouldn't change the election results, even if the ballots were found to be definitively fraudulent.

In the period of time that the candidates waited for ballots to be counted, Lake went on an alt-right media tour, casting doubt on the validity of her own election.

"The people of Arizona are sick and tired of elections being run like we're in some banana republic, and we won't have it anymore. We're going to win this, everybody in this state knows we're going to win it," she said in an appearance on Newsmax Thursday. "I was running against a basement candidate who didn't even campaign, didn't debate, and the people didn't vote for her. There was zero excitement, and this is ridiculous."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs arrives to an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on November 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Hobbs is running against Republican candidate Kari Lake, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Katie Hobbs. Christian Petersen/Getty

When Hobbs first announced her gubernatorial bid in a video, she drew a contrast between herself and those who support the efforts of the so-called "stop the steal" movement. The video begins with clips from news stories about the death threats made against Hobbs by those who believe the claims that the election was rigged.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"The other side isn't offering policies to make our lives better," Hobbs said. "They're offering conspiracies that only make our lives worse."

Hobbs' triumph over Lake sent a clear message echoed in several other races around the nation this year: Voters are ready to leave the politics of division behind and make America civil again.

Related Articles
Alabama State Capitol
The Political Composition of Every U.S. State After the 2022 Midterms
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President
john kelly, donald trump
Former White House Chief of Staff Says Trump Wanted IRS to Investigate His Rivals: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Nancy Pelosi Says Attack on Her Husband Showed Voters That Political Division 'Has Gone Too Far'
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Baratunde Thurston, David Rubenstein, Anthony Fauci, Ava DuVernay, Isabel Wilkerson, Clive Davis, Alicia Keys, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Marian Wright Edelman, Kim Sajet, Sonya Haffey, Venus Williams, Isha Price, Lonnie G. Bunch, Mellody Hobson, Serena Williams, Laurene Powell Jobs and José Andrés attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)
Serena and Venus Williams, Dr. Fauci & More Honored with Displays at National Portrait Gallery in D.C.
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hold their hands up after giving remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection in Most Important Race for Democrats
chuck schumer
Democrats Maintain Control of Senate, Fending Off Strong Republican Challengers in Several Battleground Races
Tiffany Trump Wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago November 12, 2022
Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run
mayor Mason Taylor. Facebook. https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081981950558&lst=100084571200004%3A100081981950558%3A1668288309
Kentucky City's Mayor Picked by Winning Coin Toss After Election Ends in Tie
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House? Republicans Weigh Options as GOP Majority Looks Likely
tiffany trump rehearsal dinner
Marla Maples Reunites with Ex Donald Trump — and Melania — at Daughter Tiffany's Rehearsal Dinner
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) embraces her son Paul Hoffman after speaking at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California.
Rep. Katie Porter's Son Delivers Hilariously Cute Speech as Mom Awaits Results of Reelection Bid
Journalist Steve Kornacki during an interview with host Seth Meyers
MSNBC Darling Steve Kornacki Gives 1994 Election Commentary in Resurfaced High School Broadcast
Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governor
Tina Kotek and Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governors
Construction continues on the Obama Presidential Center on Aug. 22, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Obama Center Halts Construction After Noose Found: 'Shameless Act of Cowardice and Hate'