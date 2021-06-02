The state is poised to be a major battleground next year

Arizona Governor's Race Gets 2 New Candidates: Former TV Anchor and Secretary of State

The race to be Arizona's next governor got two opposing candidates this week.

Incumbent Doug Ducey is term limited from seeking re-election and the state, which has become increasingly favorable to Democrats after years of voting for Republicans, is poised to be a major battleground next year.

Joining the so-far short list of candidates is Kari Lake and state official Kathy Hobbs.

Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor for KSAZ, made headlines earlier this year for a video in which she lambasted the way, she said, that journalism had changed in recent years.

Now she's entering politics — announcing her run for governor on Tuesday.

She said in a campaign video that she was launching her bid "because Arizona has problems and it's time we got serious about solving them."

She does not mention her political affiliation in her video or on her website, though a statement of interest filed Tuesday indicates that she will run as a Republican, according to the Arizona Republic.

The paper reported that the former anchor previously made appearances at right-wing events in which other speakers touted former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the November election, which he lost, was rigged or stolen from him.

A photo of Lake interviewing Trump is currently displayed as her profile photo on Twitter.

Lake left her Phoenix news station in March, after 22 years, releasing a two-and-a-half minute video in which she said the media needs more "balance," adding, "In the last few years I haven't felt proud to be a member of the media."

"I began to fear that I was contributing to the fear and division in this country by continuing on in this profession,'' Lake continued in the video, echoing — if inadvertently — the same criticism of the press fueled by Trump. "It's been a serious struggle for me, and I no longer want to do this job anymore.''

In her gubernatorial announcement video, Lake also criticized her former industry, saying "the media just keeps pushing fear and division."

But she touted her background as a news anchor, saying, "I've earned the trust of Arizonans across our state by bringing the real story into your living room, night after night. For 27 years, I've covered the people of Arizona and the politicians who've done more for themselves and their donors than for us."

On the other end of the political spectrum, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs — a Democrat who drew much Republican scorn for defending the state's elections last year from evidence-free allegations of widespread fraud — also announced her bid for governor this week.

Hobbs has continued to be in the spotlight of late, as her state undergoes yet another GOP-led audit of the ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.

In a video announcing her campaign, she sought a contrast between herself and those who support the efforts of the so-called "stop the steal" movement.

The video begins with clips from news stories about the death threats made against Hobbs by those who believe the claims that the election was rigged.

"The other side isn't offering policies to make our lives better," Hobbs says as footage shows Trump supporters waving flags as the Arizona audit takes place. "They're offering conspiracies that only make our lives worse."

In an interview with the Republic, Hobbs criticized the state's leadership, calling them "conspiracy theorists" who are "out of touch."

"We've got this state government being run by conspiracy theorists right now," she told the paper. "They are out of touch with everyday Arizonans and that's holding us back as a state."

Hobbs, who previously served in the state legislature, won her 2018 race for secretary of state by a slim margin after many media outlets called the race for her Republican opponent.