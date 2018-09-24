'See You at Mom and Dad's': AZ Rep Fires Back After He's Slammed in Attack Ad — By His 6 Siblings

A Republican congressman who’s up for reelection in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District was slammed by his own brothers and sisters in four scathing campaign ads released Friday.

Rep. Paul Gosar’s brothers David, Tim and Gaston and sisters Joan, Jennifer and Grace, said they were defending their family name in the ads, which urged voters in Gosar’s district to cast their ballots for his Democratic opponent, David Brill.

In one of the ads, Tim Gosar, a private investigator says, “It’s intervention time. And intervention time means that you go to vote and you go to vote Paul out.”

“I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table,” adds Joan Gosar, a civil engineer.

This ad has to have the biggest wow moment of any political ad I’ve ever seen https://t.co/2wwTqygX15 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 21, 2018

David Gosar, who also has a Twitter handle dedicated to criticizing his brother’s politics, says the siblings felt they had to “stand up for our good name.”

“This is not who we are,” he says.

Another day, another chance to set a new low in your life, Wease. What will it be? Separate families? Check. Slander an old man with lies? Check. Support Nazis in Charlottesville? Check. Take away health care? Check. Give more money to the rich? Check. Kiss Trumpy's ass? Check. — Dave Gosar (@GosarDave) June 19, 2018

Gosar’s siblings take issue with his hardline conservative views and conspiracy theories, including one he floated last year that the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was funded by billionaire liberal activist George Soros. Gosar has also spread the false claim that former President Barack Obama is a Muslim who was born in Kenya.

Not everyone in Gosar’s family is against his politics.

The congressman’s mother, Bernadette Gosar, 85, came to his defense, telling The New York Times that she was “shocked” and “crushed” that six of her 10 children would agree to appear in the ads.

“I share the same philosophy and policies that Paul does,” she said. “He’s done a hell of a job for Arizona, and they love him.”

Gosar, who is expected to be reelected November in the deep-red district, quoted his mother’s Times interview in a tweet over the weekend, adding, “I guess I really am Mom’s favorite!”

I guess I really am Mom’s favorite! “I share the same philosophy and policies that Paul does,” she said. “He’s done a hell of a job for Arizona, and they love him.” Awww. Thanks #mom #Az04 #MAGA2018 https://t.co/9wV6JssOph — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

“You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different,” Gosar said in another tweet on Saturday. “I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate.”

You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate. To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house! #AZ04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

“To the six angry Democrat Gosars,” he added, “see you at Mom and Dad’s house!”