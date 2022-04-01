Florida Native Ariana Grande Launches Fundraiser, Pledges $1.5 Million to Support Trans Youth

The fundraiser "will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth," Ariana Grande said on Transgender Day of Visibility

Ariana Grande is taking a stand for human rights.

The 28-year-old singer revealed on Instagram Thursday that she will "be matching all funds raised up to $1,500,000" in a fundraiser she has created in conjunction with Pledge, "to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth."

"Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth," Grande added.

In her post, shared on Transgender Day of Visibility, the "7 rings" hitmaker said that "the impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones."

"Please join me in donating to this fundraiser which will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies," she continued.

Grande went on to reveal that "all funds raised will be split evenly between benefiting organizations," including Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Equality Florida, Tennessee Equality Project, Transanta and over a dozen more.

The singer concluded by instructing fans who wish to donate to "text PLEDGE to 707070 or use pledge.to/protect-defend-trans-youth-fund." As of Friday morning, the fundraiser has amassed more than $400,000.

Over 25 different pieces of legislation have been proposed this year by Republican-led state governments that restrict transgender children from getting health care.

Meanwhile, Alabama, Arkansas, Grande's native Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia have implemented bans against transgender athletes.

Grande's fundraiser comes as President Joe Biden also marked Transgender Day of Visibility with a message to transgender Americans and an announcement of new measures aimed at supporting them.

Among the measures unveiled this week are a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning April 11, new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral and more resources for transgender kids and their families.

In a videotaped statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Biden, 79, addressed transgender Americans directly, saying, "Our entire administration sees you for who you are: made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect and support."