Ariana Grande and Bernie Sanders Pose Together Backstage at Her Atlanta Concert: 'My Guy'

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders has a new celebrity endorsement: Ariana Grande.

The 78-year-old senator from Vermont and the 26-year-old pop star posed together backstage at Grande’s concert in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night, with both of them sharing the photos on Wednesday.

“MY GUY,” Grande wrote on Instagram in a seemingly glowing endorsement of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!!”

Grande also assured Sanders in her caption that she’s encouraging civic participation at her concerts with Head Count, an organization that registers voters at concerts, music festivals and other cultural events.

“@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud,” Grande wrote. “i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! also… i will never smile this hard again.”

RELATED: Feeling the Bern: Cardi B Sits Down with Bernie Sanders to Chat About the ‘Future of America’

Sanders commented on the post, writing, “Thank you Ariana Grande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana – to fight for everyone who is struggling.”

The politician also reposted Grande’s photos, and added in his caption, “It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night.”

The “thank u, next” singer commented on the post with a string of three black heart emojis.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Appears at Democratic Debate After Recovering from Heart Attack

Grande isn’t the first celebrity to “feel the Bern.”

Rapper Cardi B has been vocal in her support for Sanders, and in July she sat down with the senator about how he plans to fight to bring economic, racial and social justice across the country.

Other famous Sanders supporters include actors Danny DeVito, Rob Delaney, Mark Ruffalo, rapper Lil Yachty, NFL player Michael Bennet and more.