Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Weighs in on Ted Cruz's Dinner with Donald Trump

"Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He's in great spirits!" Cruz had written with his post

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was characteristically direct in a tweet this week criticizing her Republican colleague's recent meeting with former President Donald Trump.

In a post directed at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers."

She ended the tweet with two ogre emojis.

Ocasio-Cortez's post came after Cruz, 50, shared a photo of himself and the former president dining at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida along with the caption: "Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He's in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022."

The progressive New York lawmaker has criticized Cruz in the past for what she described as his role in the January riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers including former Vice President Mike Pence.

Ocasio-Cortez, 31, called for Cruz's resignation weeks after the attack, saying she would not work with him on legislation because "you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago."

"Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed," she added. "In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign."

According to CNN, Cruz said that Ocasio-Cortez's comments were a form of "partisan anger" that is "not healthy for our country." (Republican Rep. Chip Roy said she should apologize for accusing Cruz "in essence, of attempted murder.")

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly called for accountability for those in Congress who fueled baseless claims that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent — including Cruz.

She has said both Cruz and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley — who was seen fist-pumping Trump supporters prior to the rioting — should "get out" of Congress.

While Trump, 74, left the White House January and remains a divisive figure nationally, he is robustly popular with the conservative base and his hold on the Republican Party has not weakened.

In recent months, the former president has hosted a number of prominent GOP lawmakers at his private club (where he currently lives with wife Melania and their teenage son, Barron).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and more controversial figures such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, have all paid Trump a visit.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spars with Ted Cruz From left: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz | Credit: getty images(2)

While some Republicans criticized Trump for his failure to initially accept the election results and his role in inciting the insurrection (for which he was impeached by the House of Representatives), many others have stood by him and echoed his evidence-free suspicions about voting.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who twice voted in favor of removing Trump from office, recently said he still expects that Trump "will continue to play a role in" the party.

"He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party," Romney said in an interview with The New York Times in February. "I expect he will continue playing a role. I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination."