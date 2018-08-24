Anthony Scaramucci Reveals He Wet the Bed Until He Was 11 Years Old

Anthony Scaramucci has revealed he was a bedwetter.

“I did wet the bed until I was 11 years old,” the former White House Communications Director, 54, said in a promotional trailer for his unreleased talk show The Mooch’s Table, which was obtained by Page Six.

“Lots of anxiety in the house and that’s what happens,” said Scaramucci, who’s also known as “The Mooch.”

In the clip, Scaramucci can be seen sitting at a dinner table with Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, rapper Saigon and journalist Karen Hunter.

Although Scaramucci’s revelation sparked an entertaining conversation among his dinner guests, viewers will not get to see The Mooch’s Table episode on air.

“The show didn’t go anywhere,” a spokesperson for Scaramucci told Page Six. “It just didn’t sell.”

In addition to sharing his story, Scaramucci also took a jab at Donald Trump. “You can buy a bar of Trump soap. If you want to wash your a– with his face–no problem,” he said of the president.

Since resigning from the White House in July 2017, Scaramucci has maintained a life in the public eye.

In February, Scaramucci opened up about his firing during an interview with Vanity Fair.

After only 10 days in his position, Scaramucci had a gut feeling his time was coming to an end because his White House-encrypted cell phone was disconnected.

“Kelly’s first act is he calls me into his office and says, ‘I need to let you go,'” Scaramucci said in reference to Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Kelly then told Scaramucci he made the decision because he felt Scaramucci would “never recover” from his interview with the New Yorker, in which he used profanity to describe several members of the Trump administration.

“A White House personnel guy then showed up. He’s like, ‘Thank you so much for helping us here.’ I said, ‘No problem.'”

However, when it came to being escorted out, Scaramucci opted for a more discreet exit.

“If you don’t mind, because I’m so high-profile at this point, I’d like to go out the East Wing exit, over by Treasury,” Scaramucci recounted.