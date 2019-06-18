Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) and Anthony Scaramucci Twitter

Anthony Scaramucci‘s days-long tenure as the White House communications director is long over, but that hasn’t stopped him from revisiting one of his stranger tales from his time in President Donald Trump‘s administration.

On Monday Scaramucci, 55, re-posted and wryly shrugged off a tweet quoting him recounting how his erstwhile boss — a noted germaphobe — once sent him to the doctor for a penicillin shot in the butt so he could keep riding on Air Force One.

“¯_(ツ)_/¯” the former aide wrote, in response to the tweet.

This is the most recent appearance of Scaramucci’s story, which he’s been telling for more than a year.

According to a 2017 interview on radio station WOR’s “Len Berman in the Morning,” Scaramucci was suffering from a sore throat on the presidential plane. To stay on board, Scaramucci said, the president insisted he get a shot of penicillin, even though it wouldn’t have been immediately effective.

(After a whirlwind 10 days as Trump’s communications director, and an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker about his new White House colleagues, Scaramucci was removed from his position in July 2017.)

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Scaramucci’s story.

But Scaramucci, as colorful as his White House employment was brief, keeps mentioning it.

“[President Trump is] a little bit of a germaphobe,” he said on the radio in December 2017. “He doesn’t like people that don’t feel well sitting around him. So he called the medic in.”

He continued then: “It also tells you about life and our humanity. … There I am, traveling on the most famous plane in the world, with the most powerful person on the planet, and my pants are down and I’m taking a shot of penicillin like I was in the second grade.”

Anthony Scaramucci

In April 2018, Scaramucci spoke at a NYU College Republicans event and explained that getting a shot in the butt (this time he said it was both penicillin and cortisone) was his favorite story from his time in the White House, according to NYU Local.

Long before he became president, Trump has discussed his concerns about germs from other people.

“I’m not a big fan of the handshake,” Trump, then a real estate magnate and soon to be a reality TV star, said on Later Today in October 1999. “I think it’s barbaric. I mean, they have medical reports all the time. Shaking hands, you catch colds, you catch the flu, you catch this. You catch all sorts of things. Who knows what you don’t catch?”