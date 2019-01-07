Anthony Scaramucci Is at the 2019 Golden Globes and No One Knows Why

Anthony Scaramucci is in the house.

Scaramucci, who was booted out of President Donald Trump‘s White House after 10 days in July 2017, hit the red carpet during Sunday night’s 76th annual Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

The Former White House Communications Director posed for photos alongside his wife Deidre Ball.

For the highly anticipated evening, Scaramucci wore a black suit. Ball followed his lead in a black gown that featured sheer sleeves.

His appearance caught many by surprise prompting a number of viewers to tweet their reactions.

“Anthony Scaramucci is here at the #GoldenGlobes. Not sure why,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Deidre Scaramucci and Anthony Scaramucci Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“Why is Anthony Scaramucci here,” another tweet read.

Scaramucci is a co-executive producer of Paterno, the 2018 HBO movie that tells the story of former Penn State football coach and his career leading up to his dismissal following the university’s sex abuse scandal in 2011.

The film stars Al Pacino as coach Joe Paterno, in addition to Riley Keough, Kathy Baker, Greg Grunberg and Annie Parisse.

Although it was not nominated for a Golden Globe this year, it was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 as well as a Gold Derby Award.

As for how Scaramucci got involved in the film, he told The New York Times “I just gave them the dough.”

Scaramucci was also the executive producer of Big Words, a 2013 film about a group of rappers in Brooklyn set on the eve of Barack Obama‘s election.

He also co-produced The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, also from 2013.