Dr. Anthony Fauci Enters 'Modified' Self-Quarantine After White House Staffer's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Dr. Anthony Fauci made a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Several members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are taking precautions after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead health expert on the White House’s coronavirus task force, has entered a "modified quarantine" for 14 days after making a "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to CNN.

Fauci, 79, is expected to work mostly from home over the next two weeks, an administration official told NBC News. "Dr. Fauci has tested negative for COVID-19, and he will continue to be tested regularly," a spokeswoman said. "He is actively monitoring his temperature and other health indicators."

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, will also self-quarantine for 14 days after he was similarly exposed to the White House staffer with COVID-19, while Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has already gone into quarantine, NBC News reported.

Fauci is expected to testify in-person at a Senate hearing about the coronavirus pandemic next week, CNN and NBC News reported, while Hahn and Redfield will testify by video conference.

Image zoom Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 13. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller, who is married to Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, has not come into contact with Trump himself, according to the president, but has been close to Pence. She addressed the news of her diagnosis on Twitter Friday.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes,” she wrote. “I’m doing well and look forward to getting back to work for the American people.”

Image zoom Katie Miller with Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The announcement of Miller’s positive test came just one day after one of Trump’s personal valets, a member of the U.S. Navy, was confirmed to have the coronavirus. Following this news, Trump told reporters that both he and Pence will be tested daily.

CNN reported the person is a male valet in the Navy and one of the multiple valets who serves the president. After the announcement, Trump said he has had “very little contact” with the valet.

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has also tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported on Friday night, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The assistant has been working remotely for nearly two months and has not been around the first daughter in several weeks, the outlet said. Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were tested on Friday and tested negative.

Image zoom Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

In addition, there are are 11 active cases of coronavirus among U.S. Secret Service employees, Yahoo News first reported Friday.

According to the Department of Homeland Security documents obtained by the outlet, there are also 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from the illness and 60 employees who are self-quarantining.

