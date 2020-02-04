Rosa Parks Would Be 107 Today: Relive the Civil Rights Activist's Iconic Moments

On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks was arrested after refusing to move to the back of a bus to accommodate a white passenger
By Maria Yagoda
February 04, 2020 06:32 AM

1 of 5

Dec. 1, 1955

Universal History Archive/Getty

On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, a 42-year-old seamstress named Rosa Parks was arrested after refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger, even after the white bus driver demanded that she do it. After her arrest, Parks was tried and convicted for civil disobedience.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

The Start of a Movement

Underwood Archives/Getty

Parks’ arrest led to a year-long bus boycott by Montgomery’s black residents, and eventually the Supreme Court ruling that bus segregation was unconstitutional.

3 of 5

In the News

The New York Times

On Feb. 23, 1956, a New York Times article reported on the indictment of 115 citizens, including Parks, for boycotting the Montgomery buses. They were arrested on “boycotting charges.” The Montgomery Bus Boycott is widely credited for sparking the modern Civil Rights Movement.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 5

One Year Later

Getty

Parks sat in the front of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, after the Supreme Court ruled segregation illegal on the city bus system on Dec. 21, 1956.

Advertisement

5 of 5

Her Legacy

Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

In this iconic photo, Parks waited to board a bus at the end of the boycott on Dec. 26, 1956, with the modern Civil Rights Movement just beginning. Parks died in 2005 after a lifetime of fighting against civil rights injustices.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.