Annette Bening, John Lithgow and More Team Up for Live Adaptation of Mueller Report

Annette Bening, John Lithgow, Alyssa Milano, and more celebrities, joined forces for a live stage adaptation of Robert Mueller’s 448-page investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia.

The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in 10 Acts was live-streamed Monday night on Law Works, a group that “engages bipartisan voices” and teaches the public about “the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions,” according to its website.

The star-studded lineup of actors also included Kevin Kline, Alfre Woodard, Michael Shannon, Kyra Sedgwick, Jason Alexander, Zachary Quinto, Ben McKenzie, Justin Long, Piper Perabo, Gina Gershon, Frederick Weller, Noah Emmerich, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, and Aidan Quinn.

Image zoom Alyssa Milano, John Lithgow, Annette Bening Jesse Grant/Getty; Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Walter McBride/WireImage

Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sigourney Weaver also appeared briefly in pre-taped segments that explained the 10 different times Trump obstructed justice, according to Mueller’s report.

The Investigation was written by Robert Schenkkan, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright (and McKenzie’s uncle,) and was directed by Scott Ellis. It was filmed live at Riverside Church in New York City.

Image zoom Robert Mueller, Donald Trump Alex Wong/Getty; Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty

“Robert Mueller says the report speaks for itself. Tonight that voice resonates through a cast of remarkable actors,” said Bill Moyers, a journalist and former White House Press Secretary who introduced the show.

Alexander shared a shot of the high-profile group after the taping, and wrote on Twitter, “Very proud to have been part of this group. The Mueller report is dramatic and crystal clear. Final line last night: the constitution did it’s [sic] job. Mueller did his job. Will we do ours?”

Very proud to have been part of this group. The Mueller report is dramatic and crystal clear. Final line last night: the constitution did it’s job. Mueller did his job. Will we do ours? pic.twitter.com/AuNch5v6QI — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 25, 2019

Cruz added, “Here’s what I did tonight with a few of my new friends, Alfre Woodard, Annette Bening, John Lithgow and Kevin Kline… What… ? Raise your voice and TELL THE TRUTH!”