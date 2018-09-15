Anna Kendrick Says She Once Called Barack Obama the A Word Right to His Face

What do you say when you meet former President Barack Obama? If you’re Anna Kendrick, you use colorful language.

The 33-year-old actress revealed on Friday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she accidentally called Obama an “a——” during an intimate campaign event with him in Los Angeles back in 2012.

Her slip up came after Obama called out Kendrick while discussing the economy and the recession, noting to the crowd of 30 how Up in the Air — her 2009 movie with George Clooney — was one of his favorites and tackled both topics.

After his speech, Obama apologized to Kendrick one-on-one, telling her, “I hope I didn’t embarrass you earlier?”

She responded with her instinctual wit. “Yeah, you’re such an a——,” a comment she recalled on The Late Show with total shock.

That wasn’t the only thing Kendrick told Obama.

The Maine native teased Obama about being the first person to arrive at the event, to which he asked her, “Are people from Maine really punctual?”

“And I was like, ‘You didn’t know that? You’re the president!'” Kendrick recalled

For what it’s worth, Obama seemed to take both comments in stride. Kendrick posted photos of their chat a year later to Instagram, showing the then-president doubled over with laughter. She called their time “the coolest three seconds of my life.”

“What can I say?” she wrote. “I’m hilarious.”

As exciting as it was to meet Obama, Kendrick also told Colbert about a “much more important” meeting she had with Beyoncé.

“It was magical,” Kendrick said of their encounter. “I met her once at the Grammys and I kind of had a fangirl moment. And then I was lucky enough to go to the Grammys a second time and I saw her in the hallway waiting for the elevator. And she said, ‘I just want to say Blue, my daughter’ — [who was] right there with her — ‘she loves you.’ And I was like, ‘That’s great news because Blue is going to be our intergalactic overlord at some point.’ “

“I’m assuming Blue was a fan of Poppy from Trolls. But maybe she loves The Accountant? I don’t know. She could be very mature for her age. It was a great moment. But I’m glad to know that my future is secure.”

Kendrick is currently starring alongside Blake Lively in the twisty thriller A Simple Favor, out now.

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy), A Simple Favor follows Stephanie (Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily (Lively) went missing. In the process, she discovers Emily isn’t exactly who she said she was.

To promote the picture, the film released a series of cheeky moving posters — all of which give a wink and nod to classic Americana, but with a distinctly dark twist.

“Our Domestic Bliss Series is our way of having fun with the audience’s expectations of what they think this movie will be,” Feig told PEOPLE. “It’s a slice of Saturday Evening Post, a dollop of Bad Housekeeping and a generous sprinkling of the Haunted Mansion on top.”